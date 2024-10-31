King Charles Once Saw the Ghost of Queen Elizabeth I at Windsor Castle
A paranormal historian claims every royal residence is haunted.
Halloween is here, and when it comes to the Royal Family, there are plenty of ghost stories. With palaces and castles dating back hundreds of years, it's no surprise that there have been some spooky encounters in their historic halls. Windsor Castle, as it turns out, is haunted by the ghost of Queen Elizabeth I.
In fact, King Charles has allegedly seen the Tudor-era monarch wandering through the castle, which dates back to the middle ages.
“The late Queen saw her namesake Queen Elizabeth [I] in the library at Windsor Castle. The King has seen the same ghost, and his grandfather George VI saw Queen Elizabeth eight times in the library before the start of the Second World War," paranormal historian Richard Felix claimed in the Amazon Prime documentary The King of UFOs.
According to the book Haunted Castles of Britain and Ireland, Elizabeth I—who died in 1603—is a frequent visitor to Windsor's library. Sightings of her ghost date back as early as the 19th century, with author Richard Jones writing that in 1897, Lieutenant Carr Glynn, a member of the Grenadier Guards "was sitting in the outer room of the Queen's library when a lady dressed in black walked past him and turned a corner."
Glynn was apparently "intrigued by the woman's resemblance to the portraits he had seen of Elizabeth I" and went searching for the woman. However, he "could find no trace of her," Jones wrote, adding "furthermore, there was no doorway through which she could have left the library."
When Glynn brought up the incident to an attendant in the castle, the staff member replied that the lieutenant "was the only person who had entered the library that afternoon." It seems that such occurrences weren't that odd, because instead of being shocked, the attendant suggested that Glynn "had been honored with a special sighting of Queen Elizabeth I."
The story definitely seems in line with what I've heard from a friend who once worked at Kensington Palace; she recalled a fellow staff member seeing the figure of a woman dressed in period clothes and crying after the palace had closed for the day. When he turned around, the lady had disappeared.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Felix said that the Royal Family is well aware of these ghostly inhabitants. “All of their properties have ghosts in them, and they know it and have witnessed it,” he said in The King of UFOs.
Prince William and Princess Kate even have their own resident specter at their country house, Anmer Hall. Speaking on Hello! magazine's A Right Royal Podcast, Felix said there's "a ghost there of a Catholic priest that lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason."
Apparently, it didn't bother the couple too much, because, according to Felix, “Before the Waleses moved in, they were warned about the ghost, and the comment was—I presume it was from Prince William—he said, ‘No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?’"
Who needs Halloween when you have your own personal ghoul?
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
In Defense of the Celebrity Halloween Costume Photo Shoot
They're over-the-top for a reason.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Prince William Asked If He's Trying to "Escape the Work" During New Documentary
The moment was caught on film while he volunteered at a homeless charity.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Isn't Afraid to Break-In Her $750 Jeans
They look like they've been through it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
King Charles' Medical Team Is Reportedly Worried He Skipped Cancer Treatment During Royal Tour
"No-one [is] certain how his body has coped."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Will Reportedly Snub Royal Family's Christmas if This Family Member Is Invited
The Prince of Wales is apparently "nervous" they might show up this year.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Is "Happy" He Can "Quietly Ask" Princess Eugenie About Prince Harry
"The King is probably happy that Harry still has at least one royal cousin he clearly trusts."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Prince William Grew a Beard and Changed His Style After Princess Kate's Cancer Scare
"He finally sees, feels and appreciates the strong support and affection he can enjoy from the public."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Took "Great Strength" From Queen Camilla During Royal Tour Amid Cancer Treatment
Charles emotionally mentioned death while giving a speech in Samoa.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is Planning a Christmas Party to "Rival" King Charles and Queen Camilla's Festivities
Other members of the Royal Family are "waiting to see how Charles’ health holds up."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Bursts Into Tears as King Charles References Mortality Amid Cancer Treatment
"I hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Dishes on King Charles' Strange Bedtime Routine
She made the revelation during their royal tour of Samoa.
By Amy Mackelden Published