Royal Family Crisis Talks Being Planned In the Aftermath of the Release of ‘Endgame’

Legal action is reportedly on the table.

King Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Following the bombshells from last week’s release of Omid Scobie’s newest book, Endgame, there is set to be a crisis summit about the book’s allegations, multiple outlets report. Both King Charles and Prince William are preparing for a summit to address the Endgame fallout and forge a path going forward for the royal family, including potentially taking legal action.

King Charles, Prince William

“Discussions are being had, and we’ll continue those discussions this week,” a source told The Telegraph. “Conversations will be had, and decisions made, with care and time and professionalism rather than rushed over a weekend.” Palace aides are gathering this week to discuss “all options” regarding the book’s damaging claims.

Leaning heavily into the royal family’s age-old “never complain, never explain” mantra, the Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles on Thursday night as they stepped out for the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in London, ignoring questions about Endgame’s allegations. 

Kate Middleton

The King, in Dubai late last week for his keynote speech at the COP28 Climate Change Conference, also kept a positive attitude as he faced reporters, and told Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president of Nigeria, that he was holding up just fine. “I’m all right very much, just about,” he said, also joking that he was “recovering from the shock”—not of the book, but of his “rather ancient” 75th birthday, which was in November.

Commonwealth Day Service 2020

Senior royals will continue to present a “business as usual” stance to the public, The Daily Express reports, but behind closed doors are “united in outrage” over the drama. The royals are apparently “banded together in their utter condemnation” over claims that any member of the family would use racist language.

Prince William
