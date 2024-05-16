King Charles Has Apparently Made It Clear that Anyone Who Dares Criticizing Princess Kate Will “Risk Being Read the Riot Act”

Before the Princess of Wales’ battle with cancer, critics of Kate slammed her work ethic, lambasting her and saying that—even though alongside her royal duties she is juggling raising three children 10 years old and under (including the future king)—she wasn’t undertaking enough engagements.
Of course, now everything has changed as Kate (rightfully so) focuses on her health. She has been out of the spotlight most of 2024, and after her March 22 announcement via video message that she was undergoing treatment for cancer, she has kept an enormously low profile. Her father-in-law, King Charles, is also battling cancer, but he came back to public-facing duties on April 30. Charles and Kate have grown closer through this awful experience, and royal biographer Christopher Andersen said, per OK, that anyone who dares criticizing his “beloved daughter-in-law” will “risk being read the Riot Act,” he said.
“There are those inside and outside the Palace who have criticized Kate over the years [before her diagnosis] for supposedly not shouldering her share of the royal burden, for not going to as many ribbon cuttings, hospital openings, and plaque unveilings as the late Queen Elizabeth II, the King, or Princess Anne, for instance,” Andersen said. “It has always been Kate’s choice to prioritize her children’s well-being over royal duties. In the past, Charles has remained silent about this and allowed the sniping from the sidelines to continue. But no more. Now, the King brooks no criticism of Kate—period.”
It has become known around the Palace that “Other royal family members and courtiers alike know that they risk being read the Riot Act by the King if they dare utter a negative syllable about Kate,” Andersen continued. “Charles has also made it clear that everyone should stand down in terms of when and how she returns to a full public schedule.”
Andersen also added that, after Kate’s video announcement revealing she had been diagnosed with cancer—which came about six weeks after his own announcement about his diagnosis, delivered via a statement, on February 5—“Charles was moved to tears by Kate’s stunning video announcement that she has cancer,” he said. “The King sees her as, in a word, brave. He also knows better than anyone that the future of the monarchy is, to a considerable extent, in her hands.”
He added “She is not only the wife of a future king but the mother of a future monarch. Kate has also shown herself to be unswervingly loyal to the royal family and above reproach—things he can’t always say about other Windsors.”
As terrible as the dual cancer diagnoses has been for the royal family (and not to mention Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who is also battling the disease), it has brought Charles and Kate closer together than maybe they’ve ever been. “Nobody understands more fully than King Charles just how difficult fighting cancer can be—the toll it takes emotionally and physically,” Andersen said, adding “The King has made it clear that whatever Kate feels she needs, she gets.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Even If You're a Fan of '90s TV, You May Have Missed These 32 Underrated Series
From sci-fi cult classics to lesser-known sitcoms, these shows should be on your watch list.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Benny Blanco Says He Wants to Marry Selena Gomez and Start a Family, But “I Gotta Get My Act Together”
“I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Why Wouldn't Meghan Markle Outfit Repeat When She Has This in Her Closet?
She hasn't worn it publicly since 2023, but it's worth bringing back.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
King Charles’ First Official Portrait Post-Coronation Is Actually Loaded with Symbolism and Meaning
As ever with any royal portrait, opinions about this latest one were mixed.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles Reveals He’s Experienced a Loss of Taste as a Side Effect of His Treatment for Cancer
He has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer since February.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Would “Love to Reconnect” with Princess Kate—But Royal Biographer Says Prince William Won’t Have It
“Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis,” according to Christopher Andersen.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Declined King Charles' Offer to Stay in a Royal Residence on U.K. Visit
The plot thickens.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Royal Biographers Claim King Charles Wasn’t Interested in the “Media Circus” or “PR Opportunity” Surrounding a Meetup with Prince Harry
Even the Archbishop of Canterbury has weighed in on this culturally pervasive matter, which has captivated attention this week.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Even the Possibility of Meghan Markle Writing a Memoir Similar to ‘Spare’ Apparently “Fills King Charles with Horror”
After the idea of a follow up to Prince Harry’s bestselling memoir was squashed, “the focus has now switched to Meghan,” royal author Tom Quinn said.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Invited King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Kate to His Invictus Games Event—But the King Reportedly Ordered Working Royals to Attend His Garden Party Instead
“Invictus is clearly exactly the kind of organization the royal family should be supporting.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Both Queen Camilla and Prince William Reportedly Played Into King Charles’ Decision to Decline a Meeting with Prince Harry in London
Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths said Harry also made “certain demands” during “difficult” negotiations surrounding the meeting that couldn’t be met.
By Rachel Burchfield Published