King Charles is Honoring Queen Elizabeth with a Special Fashion Tribute

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her love of a good Hermès headscarf, and with the second anniversary of her death approaching this weekend, King Charles is paying a touching sartorial tribute to his late mother.

The King has partnered with eco-friendly label Vin + Omi to offer a limited edition run of 100 scarves inspired by his mom's colorful sense of style.

The £85 silk design, created by Vin Cara and Omi Ong, is sold exclusively in The King's Sandringham estate gift shop and features a bold yellow, blue, pink and green floral pattern.

Limited Edition Vin + Omi Sandringham Scarf

Although Vin + Omi created three designs, King Charles personally selected the final option featuring a vivid garden of flowers, per Hello!

Queen Elizabeth often sported one of her beloved Hermès headscarves when engaging in outdoor pursuits or attending more casual royal events, and her favorite "Royal Mews" design was even placed on her pony Emma's saddle during her 2022 funeral.

The new Vin + Omi scarf also nods to The King's passion for sustainability; to lessen the environmental impact of creating the piece, a carbon offset program was created that "saw milk cartons from the Sandringham canteen transformed into furniture," according to the media outlet.

Per the estate's website, the luxe creation was designed to tie into Sandringham's special exhibition, "Vin + Omi: From Royal Gardens to Fashion's Future," which features an array of pieces created from "plant waste taken from Royal Gardens including Highgrove and Sandringham."

One of the incredible pieces highlighted in the exhibit is a dress created from Butterbur plant leaves found growing near the lakes at Sandringham.

To make the golden-hued long-sleeved dress, Vin + Omi extracted "usable fibers from the Butterbur plant leaves to produce a few meters of a golden silk like fabric – the first of its kind to be achieved," the estate's website reads.

The exhibition is on display at Sandringham through October 11, but if you're looking to copy Queen Elizabeth's chic headscarf style, act fast before these regal scarves are gone for good.