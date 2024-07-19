It’s Not In King Charles’ Nature to Upstage Daughter-in-Law Meghan Markle and Her Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard with Competing Retail Products, Royal Commentator Says

Lest we forget the so-called "royal jam rivalries" earlier this year…

Remember the battle of the strawberry jams earlier this year? When, back in April—after Meghan Markle’s forthcoming lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard sent 50 jars of strawberry jam out to friends, influencers, and celebrities—the Buckingham Palace Shop started promoting its own strawberry jam on social media? (Seriously—we cannot make this up.)

American Riviera Orchard jam

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard launched an influencer campaign featuring its strawberry jam...

(Image credit: Instagram)

Buckingham Palace Shop jam

...and, coincidentally or not, the Buckingham Palace Shop started promoting its own strawberry jam right around the same time.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Well, as far as what OK calls the “royal jam rivalries,” royal commentator Angela Levin said not to read too much into it: “I don’t think he would dream to do that, to take it away from her,” royal commentator Angela Levin said. “It’s not in his nature.”

The King has been in the business of selling product longer than any of us would probably think—OK reports that Charles has long sold a line of organic products from his Duchy Originals line starting back when he was Prince of Wales in the 1990s. In 2010, his company entered into a partnership with Waitrose—a line of British supermarkets—to sell his products. The King’s Highgrove Organic Strawberry Preserve retails for around $8.60 “and was reportedly sold out within minutes of Meghan’s first announcement of her strawberry jam,” OK reports. (Meghan’s strawberry jam from American Riviera Orchard isn’t currently available to purchase—it was just on display as part of the aforementioned influencer campaign.) 

King Charles

Turns out that the King has been in the lifestyle space far, far longer than you might have realized.

(Image credit: Getty)

Meghan’s campaign was likely promoted with so few jars of the jam to “create hype,” public relations expert Megan Boyle said.

“The suggestion that the jam has only been sent to 50 people creates demand and interest,” she said. “It may have been a low-key launch, but it perfectly aligns with the softer and homely approach of those celebrities on the receiving end. Meghan will have put a great deal of thought into who receives a jar, and individually numbering shows that it’s limited edition, but also doesn’t leave people feeling left out.”

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games

The world is eagerly anticipating the launch of American Riviera Orchard any day now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Charles Meghan Markle

Father-in-law and daughter-in-law seen sharing a smile when Meghan was pregnant with Prince Archie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of not leaving people feeling left out, there’s room for everybody’s strawberry jam—Meghan’s and the King’s. For now, we can all enjoy Charles’, and when American Riviera Orchard’s is available to buy, you’d better believe we’ll be ready to sample it.

King Charles Meghan Markle
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

