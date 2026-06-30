I knew bare nails had officially become a trend when people started asking for a manicure that didn't really look like, well, a manicure at all. Suddenly, the best inspo on Instagram wasn't chrome or intricate nail art—it was healthy-looking nails that seemed completely untouched. Except, as it turns out, they usually aren't.

"The reality is, a clean manicure is still a manicure," says nail artist Jessica White. Those glossy, perfectly groomed nails taking over your feed, explains White, are often the result of regular salon appointments, nail prep, and professional products—not simply good genetics. And if there's one thing this trend proves, it's that "natural-looking" and "no effort" aren't necessarily the same thing.

To me, bare nails are less about going completely product-free and more about enhancement. Think of it like skincare: I want my skin to look like my skin, just a little more even and glowy. On some no-makeup-makeup days, that means nothing but moisturizer; on other days, it means a skin tint or a touch of concealer. Bare nails follow the same philosophy. A strengthening treatment, a sheer pink polish, or a glossy top coat doesn't hide your natural nails—it just lets the best version of them shine through.

With that in mind, consider these understated bare manicures your invitation to embrace the quieter side of 2026 nail trends.

The New Bare Minimum

(Image credit: IG @jessica.themindfulmanicurist)

Forget "your nails but better"—this is your manicure at its healthiest. Shorter, softly shaped nails finished with a high-shine top coat let natural texture shine through while still looking clean and well-kept. A little cuticle oil goes a long way here, since healthy skin around the nail is just as important as the nail itself.

Bare Hands The Dry Gloss Manicure Kit $42 at Bare Hands

High Gloss, Low Effort

(Image credit: IG @corrinnabianca)

The easiest way to make bare nails look intentional? Lean into shine. A glossy top coat, nourished cuticles, and well-moisturized hands can make even polish-free nails look fresh from the salon. Think of it as skincare for your manicure—the healthier everything looks, the less color you need.

The Bare French

(Image credit: Bare Hands)

Long before modern French manicures took over salons, beauty lovers used white pencils underneath the free edge of the nail to create the illusion of naturally brighter tips. The trick is making a comeback, especially among those embracing natural nails, and it's one of the easiest ways to fake a fresh manicure without reaching for polish. I particularly love the brand Bare Hands because it brings this old-school trick to the forefront, along with other products that promote healthier, bare nails.

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Built to Last

(Image credit: IG @jessicawhitenailartist)

If your natural nails peel, split, or chip the second they grow past your fingertips (hi, same), a BIAB manicure might be worth considering. Short for "Builder in a Bottle," BIAB is a strengthening gel that reinforces the natural nail without the length or thickness of traditional extensions (though it can be used on them). Used on bare nails without any polish over top, it creates this ultra-glossy effect with a durable, long-lasting base.

Soft Focus Nails

(Image credit: IG @matejanova)

We've already embraced blurred lipstick and diffused eyeshadow, so it was only a matter of time before the effect reached our nails. Instead of a glossy finish, this trend relies on a velvety, almost airbrushed matte effect that softens the nail while still looking incredibly clean.

Squoval Comeback

(Image credit: IG @matejanova)

After years dominated by almond and long nails, squoval nails are reclaiming their place. The softened square shape feels timeless, is less prone to snagging than sharper silhouettes, and perfectly complements the understated feel of the bare nail movement.

ULTA Beauty Collection Glass Nail File & Travel Case $10 at Ulta Beauty

K-Nail Care

(Image credit: IG @ohara_us)

Korean beauty has spent years proving to us that healthy skin is the foundation of every routine, and now the same philosophy is extending to nails. Instead of opaque color, many Korean nail products right now—especially nail care brand Ohora—focus on strengthening formulas paired with sheer, filter-like tints that leave nails looking naturally brighter and healthier rather than fully covered.

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