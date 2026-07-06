Sabrina Carpenter is one of the lucky few to know what Taylor Swift's Dior wedding dress looked like. So far, the newlywed hasn't shared photos revealing creative director Jonathan Anderson's Haute Couture design for Swift's big day—the first created for a major celebrity under his tenure. Carpenter isn't one to breach her friend and mentor's NDA, but her white, bridal-looking dress at Anderson's Paris Haute Couture Week show might've offered some clues.

On July 6, only 48 hours after Swift said "I do," Carpenter made it to France in time for theDior Fall/Winter 2026 Couture show. It's no surprise she secured an invite: The friend of the fashion house graced Coachella and the 2026 Met Gala in custom Dior. But wearing something so wedding-worthy was as unexpected as Adam Sandler officiating Swift and Travis Kelce's ceremony.

Anderson loaned the "House Tour" singer Look 72 from the Cruise 2027 show, which she watched from the front row. The little white dress's plunge neckline, delicately draped bodice, and ankle-grazing skirt were sculpted from frothy, semi-sheer lace. 3-D floral appliqués atop Carpenter's shoulder and hip shared the spotlight with cascading feather tufts. Perhaps Swift walked down the aisle in a Couture gown with similar embellishments.

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Sabrina Carpenter attended Dior's Haute Couture Week fashion show in a surprisingly bridal white dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Grammy winner stripped the original runway look way back. Dior's plaid scarf, snail-shaped novelty clutch, and daisy-decorated heels traded places with a polka-dotted mini Lady Dior Bag and $1,190 slingback pumps. Maybe Swift styled the same peep-toe, bow-topped pair beneath her "stunning white wedding dress" and "long veiled train"—the only dress details that have made their way online, courtesy of AMC CEO and wedding guest Adam Aron.

A model wore Carpenter's dress on the Dior Cruise 2027 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

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Taylor Swift hasn't joined Dior's front row yet, but Sabrina Carpenter has enough fashion shows under her belt for the both of them. She made her Men's Paris Fashion Week debut at the French label's Spring 2026 show. She modernized Dior's circa-1946 "New Look" in a cinched, charcoal gray blazer and a matching, pleated midi skirt.

Last year, Carpenter attended her first Dior fashion show in twists on Dior's house codes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than a year later, Carpenter reunited with Jonathan Anderson for her custom 2026 Met Gala gown. "We just finished all of my Coachella looks together and they hopped right into making this dream dress," she told Vogue on the red carpet.

The "genius that [Jonathan] is" molded authentic film strips from Audrey Hepburn's 1954 film, Sabrina into a halter-neck, hip-slitted dress. Don't miss the Sabrina movie poster atop her Hollywood bombshell bob. Knowing Anderson, his affinity for personalized details played a part in bringing Swift's wedding dress to life, too.

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Carpenter wore a custom Dior creation at the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter wasted no time returning to Anderson's guest list after fashion's biggest night: She RSVP'd "yes" to Dior's Cruise 2027 show in mid-May. Her naked, butter yellow dress gave fashion people a sneak peek of the opening look. She also brought the celebrity-beloved Dior Cigale Bag as her plus-one. There's a chance Carpenter inspired the then-bride-to-be's newest investment: Days later, Swift brought the black, envelope-style tote to a NBA Eastern Conference Finals game.

As recently as last May, Carpenter supported Anderson again at the Cruise 2027 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unclear when (if ever) Taylor Swift will share close-ups of her Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding dress. Even if she keeps it under wraps, Zendaya-style, Sabrina Carpenter's bridal-white dress confirmed it balanced glamour with whimsy. Maybe Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, was thinking of Swift's Dior dress when she said the evening was "magical." The same could be said of Carpenter's latest front-row outfit.