Shorts trends might rule celebrity closets right now, but there's no styling rule banning summer jeans outfits. Rising temperatures just require It girls to get a little more creative in the full-length denim department.

For now, VIPs prefer peeling off layers everywhere else, leaving their cigarette and baggy jeans as-is. For Hailey Bieber, this means primarily styling denim with the heeled flip-flops trend. Seriously, she already has ten flip-flops-and-denim outfits under her belt this year.

Then there are Kaia Gerber and Kylie Jenner, staunch supporters of a fresh-from-the-'90s uniform: white tank tops and jeans. Jenner styled the cool-girl combination during so many NBA Finals games, it became a New York Knicks good luck charm. Meanwhile in L.A., Gerber's lacy crop top and backless halter top (which was more shawl than shirt) gave denim dressing lingerie-inspired twists.

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Take it from Hollywood's best: As long as your outfit with jeans exposes 60-percent of your figure, you run very little risk of overheating. Sure, you can stash emergency Bermuda shorts in your beach bag. But with the celebrity-approved summer denim hacks below, they'll remain untouched.

Kylie Jenner's Summer Jeans Outfit

Kylie Jenner kept styling denim trends in her courtside Knicks seat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jordyn Woods had her "lucky bag." Kylie Jenner had her NBA Finals jeans. Attending a New York Knicks game in anything other than denim simply wasn't an option. She rotated between vintage Isabel Marant, custom Chrome Hearts, and an under-$300 pair from Taylor Swift-beloved brand EB Denim. On May 6, the indigo bootcut jeans found their rightful place in celebrity row, alongside a heatwave-proof tank top from Guizio.

Hailey Bieber's Summer Jeans Outfit

Hailey Bieber can't stop, won't stop wearing heeled flip-flops beneath jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Did you get déjà vu when Hailey Bieber's date night outfit on May 13 featured jeans and flip-flops? She styled the duo at least weekly last summer. Usually, she'll wear her trusty Toteme thong sandals with Gap or Levi's straight-leg denim. Between her low-rise jeans and $560 kitten heels, the Rhode founder had no issue staying cool in L.A.

Miley Cyrus's Summer Jeans Outfit

Miley Cyrus made her Dior front-row debut in almost all denim. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That same night, Miley Cyrus doubled up on denim for her first Dior fashion show. She brushed elbows with Sabrina Carpenter and Anya Taylor-Joy in a Canadian tuxedo straight out of the early aughts. Together, her button-down and patchwork jeans would set anyone back over $4,000. Luckily for Cyrus's fans, you can recreate her light-wash look with wallet-friendly help from Gap, Levi's, or both.

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Kaia Gerber's Summer Jeans Outfit

Kaia Gerber stayed cool in wide-leg dark denim, plus her Chanel Maxi Flap Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, indigo was Fall 2025's leading shade of denim. But on May 18, Kaia Gerber's borderline black jeans felt surprisingly summer appropriate with her Chanel Maxi Flap Bag, ballet flats, and backless halter top from L.A.-based label All My Love. Being so low-slung and wide-leg automatically made the dark-wash bottoms more seasonal, too.

Kim Kardashian's Summer Jeans Outfit

Kim Kardashian's official WAG era began in flared jeans from Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian owes Gucci a thank-you note for bringing her WAG persona to life at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Demna dressed his longtime friend in a leather racing suit, a backless Cruise 2027 dress, and his iconic recreation of the Gucci G-string dress.

Before all of those serves, Kardashian and Gucci's style race started with the flared denim trend. She tucked a lacy, semi-sheer camisole into their high-rise waistband, which defied paddock dress codes while beating the Monaco heat.

Olivia Rodrigo's Summer Jeans Outfit

Olivia Rodrigo wore the graphic tee trend with another pair of low-rise jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Low-rise jeans played a major part in building the girly, '90s twee-type aesthetic of Olivia Rodrigo's new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love. They even kept her cool during a surprise Coachella performance with Addison Rae. On June 10, she arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in almost identical denim, but not before trading her peony pink bra top for the graphic tee trend.