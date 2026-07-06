I Get Stopped in the Street When I Style Celebrities' Favorite Flip-Flops
I bet Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence do, too.
Last weekend was huge for celebrity style—and no, I’m not just referencing the debut of Taylor Swift’s "magical" Dior wedding dress. For three days straight, A-listers took over vacation locales from the Hamptons to the Italian Riviera, with summer’s biggest sandal trends in tow. For this fashion editor, there’s one trend that’s a surprising step above the rest: the flip-flop renaissance.
I know, I know; some city-dwellers might find this sacrilege. But hear me out…
The Haute Flip-Flop Trend
I used to be staunchly anti-thong sandals, whether they were The Row’s $790 status pair or insider-beloved steals from Old Navy. But there’s been a flip-flop vibe shift that has me, well, flip-flopping on my old grudge. A-listers have been thwacking their way through NYC and LA in black leather pairs with thick straps (from Reformation and A.Emery), to offset an oversize suit or a ’90s-coded slip skirt and tank. They’re also trying out rainbow-colored jelly thongs from Ancient Greek Sandals and bitchy kitten heels—pairs that have a lot more personality than you may remember.
It’s the styling—always in high contrast to more formal pants or an off-kilter dress—that’s won me over. I’d underestimated flip-flops’ versatility in Real Outfits, and I’m hardly the only one: Google reports searches for flip-flops recently hit an all-time high in 48 out of 50 states.
How I Style the Flip Flops Trend
I knew I had to bring this look to the newsletter when a stranger on the street stopped me to say I was her new maternity style inspiration. (Whoever you are—thank you!) In the spirit of celebs like Bella Hadid and Ciara Miller, my flip-flops outfit is all about covert comfort. The top’s pretty embroidered sleeves balance its easy-breezy open front; the skirt is my longtime favorite for no-brainer mixing and matching. But the sandals are my trade secret for getting in steps on hot summer days: They have the subtlest bit of arch support, and they’re even better for my feet than slippers.
This is my homage to a Barbara Palvin look that’s been stuck in my head since Cannes. Little kitten-heel thong sandals can make even the comfiest summer separates, like an oversize button-down shirt and capri pants, feel more photo-worthy. I’m keeping up the French Riviera energy in my neck of the woods with a silk scarf tied over my hair and a sculptural pendant necklace peeking out from under my top.
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Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up, to The A-List Edit, a newsletter where she tests celeb-approved trends IRL.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For more, check out her Substack, Reliable Narrator.