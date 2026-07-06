Last weekend was huge for celebrity style—and no, I’m not just referencing the debut of Taylor Swift’s "magical" Dior wedding dress. For three days straight, A-listers took over vacation locales from the Hamptons to the Italian Riviera, with summer’s biggest sandal trends in tow. For this fashion editor, there’s one trend that’s a surprising step above the rest: the flip-flop renaissance.

I know, I know; some city-dwellers might find this sacrilege. But hear me out…

The Haute Flip-Flop Trend

I'd break New Yorkers' closed-toe cardinal rule for the flip-flops trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I used to be staunchly anti-thong sandals, whether they were The Row’s $790 status pair or insider-beloved steals from Old Navy. But there’s been a flip-flop vibe shift that has me, well, flip-flopping on my old grudge. A-listers have been thwacking their way through NYC and LA in black leather pairs with thick straps (from Reformation and A.Emery), to offset an oversize suit or a ’90s-coded slip skirt and tank. They’re also trying out rainbow-colored jelly thongs from Ancient Greek Sandals and bitchy kitten heels—pairs that have a lot more personality than you may remember.

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It’s the styling—always in high contrast to more formal pants or an off-kilter dress—that’s won me over. I’d underestimated flip-flops’ versatility in Real Outfits, and I’m hardly the only one: Google reports searches for flip-flops recently hit an all-time high in 48 out of 50 states.

How I Style the Flip Flops Trend

My favorite flip-flops don't just mimic the celebrity trend—they're also built for comfortable arches. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

I knew I had to bring this look to the newsletter when a stranger on the street stopped me to say I was her new maternity style inspiration. (Whoever you are—thank you!) In the spirit of celebs like Bella Hadid and Ciara Miller, my flip-flops outfit is all about covert comfort. The top’s pretty embroidered sleeves balance its easy-breezy open front; the skirt is my longtime favorite for no-brainer mixing and matching. But the sandals are my trade secret for getting in steps on hot summer days: They have the subtlest bit of arch support, and they’re even better for my feet than slippers.

This is my homage to a Barbara Palvin look that’s been stuck in my head since Cannes. Little kitten-heel thong sandals can make even the comfiest summer separates, like an oversize button-down shirt and capri pants, feel more photo-worthy. I’m keeping up the French Riviera energy in my neck of the woods with a silk scarf tied over my hair and a sculptural pendant necklace peeking out from under my top.