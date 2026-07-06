Princess Kate Has the Sweetest Reaction When She's Mistaken for Another Royal During Children's Hospital Visit
The Princess of Wales met with young patients at Evelina London Children's Hospital, calling one little boy "very brave."
Princess Kate has been dubbed The Children's Princess for her affinity with young people, and the future Queen expertly handled one interaction as she spent the day meeting patients at Evelina London Children's Hospital on July 6.
Dressed in the same white Suzannah shirt dress that she wore to Wimbledon in 2019, the Princess of Wales leaned forward to speak to one little boy in a video shared by Hello! magazine on Instagram. When 10-year-old Ejran asked if Kate was The Queen, she smiled and said "No, I am the Princess of Wales," telling the cardiac patient that she had come to witness the "amazing work" happening at the hospital.
The Princess of Wales has been patron of Evelina London since 2018, and she told Ejran that she was happy to meet "special children, very brave children like yourself."
Princess Kate talking to a patient
A photo posted by on
The 10-year-old nodded when Princess Kate asked if he'd "lost count" of how long he'd been in the hospital, and he shared that he'd been waiting around to meet her.
"Oh you were waiting for me?" she exclaimed, adding, "That's so kind of you."
The Princess of Wales met a number of other young patients while touring the hospital, including a little boy named Arjun who sweetly blew her kiss.
Kate, who announced she was in remission from cancer in January 2025, also met with members of the children’s cancer program team. The hospital will be creating a new Children’s Cancer Principal Treatment Centre, which will bring together expert staff from the current service at The Royal Marsden and St George’s Hospital with Evelina London’s specialist teams who already care for children with complex and rare medical conditions.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.