Princess Kate Has the Sweetest Reaction When She's Mistaken for Another Royal During Children's Hospital Visit

Princess Kate has been dubbed The Children's Princess for her affinity with young people, and the future Queen expertly handled one interaction as she spent the day meeting patients at Evelina London Children's Hospital on July 6.

Dressed in the same white Suzannah shirt dress that she wore to Wimbledon in 2019, the Princess of Wales leaned forward to speak to one little boy in a video shared by Hello! magazine on Instagram. When 10-year-old Ejran asked if Kate was The Queen, she smiled and said "No, I am the Princess of Wales," telling the cardiac patient that she had come to witness the "amazing work" happening at the hospital.

The Princess of Wales has been patron of Evelina London since 2018, and she told Ejran that she was happy to meet "special children, very brave children like yourself."

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Princess Kate talking to a patient A photo posted by on

The Princess of Wales meets a young boy named Arjun and his family while visiting Evelina London Children's Hospital on July 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales waves to onlookers as she tours the hospital. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 10-year-old nodded when Princess Kate asked if he'd "lost count" of how long he'd been in the hospital, and he shared that he'd been waiting around to meet her.

"Oh you were waiting for me?" she exclaimed, adding, "That's so kind of you."

The Princess of Wales met a number of other young patients while touring the hospital, including a little boy named Arjun who sweetly blew her kiss.

Kate, who announced she was in remission from cancer in January 2025, also met with members of the children’s cancer program team. The hospital will be creating a new Children’s Cancer Principal Treatment Centre, which will bring together expert staff from the current service at The Royal Marsden and St George’s Hospital with Evelina London’s specialist teams who already care for children with complex and rare medical conditions.