Royal Family's "Secret Weapon" Is Following in Prince William and Kate Middleton's Footsteps With St. Andrews Romance
Who doesn't love a royal love story?
Everyone knows the story of how Prince William fell in love with fellow University of St. Andrews student Kate Middleton in the early 2000s, but it turns out there's another royal romance brewing in Scotland at the moment.
One of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren has been called the Royal Family's "secret weapon," and now she's falling in her cousin Prince William's footsteps. Per the Telegraph, Lady Louise Windsor—who is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie—is dating fellow St. Andrews student Felix da Silva-Clamp, as confirmed by a friend of the royal.
Hardworking Louise, who turned 21 on Nov. 8, seems to share similar values and interests with Silva-Clamp, 20. Like her dad, Prince Edward, Lady Louise is a theater buff and participates—along with Silva-Clamp—in the university's dramatic productions.
One of Louise's friends told the Telegraph that "she takes part in a lot of student theatre productions—she was in the chorus for a play called Dragon Fever, she was really good. The theatre isn’t massive, so it shows quite a lot of dedication that she’s part of it."
Despite coming from privileged backgrounds, both work student jobs to fund their college lifestyles.
One of Louise's friends told the Telegraph that even though her father is a bona fide prince, she “works a student job during the week, in the canteen." Felix—whose father "stood for election in 2010 as a Conservative candidate"— also works to fund his college lifestyle and "has a part-time job in a local ice cream parlor," per the outlet.
The fellow student said that Louise is “really grounded," adding, "whenever I see her she’s wearing understated clothes—you literally wouldn’t know at all that she’s a member of the Royal Family.”
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
According to the Telegraph, Silva-Clamp has even met the parents. Louise, who is a competitive carriage driver like her late grandfather Prince Philip, has taken her boyfriend to the Sandringham Horse Trials. "There he met her proud parents, and seems to get on well with both the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh," the publication reported.
Since Felix grew up in Australia and his mother still lives there, she might be headed Down Under for her studies soon enough. "Sources say that Lady Louise, who can study abroad as part of her degree, is now considering Macquarie University in Australia so that she can travel with da Silva-Clamp," the Telegraph wrote.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Zendaya Admits She Gets Outfit Anxiety Sometimes
The star opened up, and reveals how she gets into character.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Tom Brady Admits He's "Screwed Up A Lot as a Parent" Amid Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy
But he does his best.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
They Got Everything They Wanted Professionally By 30. Then What?
Reaching an all-time career high at a young age comes with a lot to celebrate—and a lot of pressure, too.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
King Charles Might Change Some of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Rituals as He's Less Traditional
"I don't think Charles will exactly rip up the rule book, but there's a strong chance he'll loosen some of the rules."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Beat Out These Hollywood Stars to Be Crowned Sexiest Bald Man of 2024
We stan a bald (future) King.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate's "Royal Sister" Duchess Sophie Steps Into New Role After Comforting Kate On Remembrance Day
The Duchess of Edinburgh marked a royal first on Nov. 11.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Was “Solicitous and Protective” of Princess Kate During Remembrance Day Event
"It is connected to what he said about this being a 'brutal' year."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Princess Kate's "Royal Sister" Comforted Her During Tearful Remembrance Day Ceremony
We all need someone to lean on.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Daughter-In-Law Almost Died While Giving Birth To The Royal Family's "Secret Weapon," Who Turns 21 Today
Lady Louise Windsor and her mother, Duchess Sophie, nearly didn't make it.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Is Returning To Royal Duties With Two Confirmed Events While Queen Camilla's Attendance Is "Subject To Medical Advice"
The Princess of Wales will attend two major royal occasions.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Admits Princess Charlotte Burst Into Tears When He First Grew His Beard So He Had "To Shave It Off"
It's not for everyone.
By Kristin Contino Published