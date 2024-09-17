How Lady Louise Windsor Is Following in Grandfather Prince Philip’s Footsteps
The 20-year-old has inherited a passion for one of the late royal's favorite sports.
From Queen Elizabeth to Princess Anne, the Royal Family has been known for their love of horses, and Prince Philip was no exception. The late royal, who died at the age of 99 in 2021, was an avid carriage driver, and he passed his love of the sport to one of his grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor.
And the 20-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh is no casual fan of carriage driving; she competed in the sport's British National Championships in Essex, England over the weekend.
Lady Louise—who entered the competition using the Royal Family's surname of Mountbatten-Windsor—placed an impressive second out of six competitors in her class.
She also earned a silver medal at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials in June and is a regular competitor at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, a favorite event of her late grandparents.
While carriage driving might not seem like the obvious choice of equestrian hobby for a young person, the university student is said to have bonded with her grandfather over their love of the sport.
In fact, Prince Philip was a carriage driving trailblazer and helped to popularize it as a competitive sport in the 1970s, continuing to drive well into his senior years.
After his death, Louise is said to have inherited his four-wheeled dark green carriage and two Fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, according to Hello!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Lady Louise has also followed in some other royal footsteps with her choice of university. In 2022, she began her freshman year at the University of St. Andrews—the school where Prince William and Kate Middleton famously met and fell in love.
When it comes to her career, it seems like Louise is looking to her grandmother for inspiration. "She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country," a source told The Sun in August.
"She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it," the insider added.
If Lady Louise carries out her military dreams, she'll become the first woman in her family to serve in the military since Queen Elizabeth served as a mechanic and truck driver in WWII.
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Meet the Talented Cast of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'
Ryan Murphy's latest FX series recruited Broadway heavyweights to tell the tragic story of the football-star-turned-convict.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Daughter Was Her Dad's Biggest Fan at His London Concert
Little Malti clearly loves the Jonas Brothers.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Eva Mendes Singlehandedly Keeps the "Mob Wife" Aesthetic Going
Just when you think you're out, she pulls you back in.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Kate's Response to Fan's "Future Queen" Comment Is Going Viral on TikTok
"You'll be waiting an awfully long time!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Didn't Make It to Prince Philip's Bedside Before He Died
"He died before the Queen could be called."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lady Louise Is Following in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps After Falling "in Love" With Military Career
She would be the first woman in the royal family to do so since the Queen.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Wasn't "Comfortable" When King Charles Walked Meghan Markle Down the Aisle
The monarch was reportedly "uneasy" with the decision.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lady Louise—Daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh—“Strives to Avoid the Royal Limelight” and Being “Mercilessly Analyzed Under the World’s Biggest Microscope”
Though Louise has enjoyed a relatively private life heretofore, the world is already beginning to speculate if the 20-year-old college student has a new romantic relationship.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
In Terms of Royal Family Power Dynamics, Prince William Has Reportedly Emerged as the Family Disciplinarian After Prince Philip’s Death Three Years Ago
“Now William is calling the shots.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Lady Louise Windsor at 20: The Young Woman "Is a Credit" to Royals, Says Expert
She has many talents.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Expert Says of Princess Kate’s Recent Transformation That “We Are Seeing the Real Kate Now”
Her revved up charisma matches that of a beloved royal family member that was anything but self-conscious.
By Rachel Burchfield Published