Today's Top Stories
1
Our Favorite Looks From Milan Fashion Week
2
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in NYC
3
Your Unofficial Return-to-Office Plan
4
Not Your Mom's Book Club
5
Watch the 'The Morning Show' Cast Play Trivia

Lady Louise Windsor Is the Royal Family's "Secret Weapon"

According to one expert, the 17-year-old could take on a lot more royal duties in the future.

windsor, england july 4 lady louise windsor takes part in the champagne laurent perrier meet of the british driving society during the royal windsor horse show 2021 at windsor castle on july 4, 2021 in windsor, england photo by mark cuthbertuk press via getty images
Mark CuthbertGetty Images

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping away from royal duties and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice now happily married and starting their families, there’s been a bit of a vacuum of up-and-coming royals. But according to one royal expert, that may change soon: Enter, Lady Louise Windsor, granddaughter of the Queen, who is poised to take on a much bigger role in the family in the coming years.

You may remember Lady Louise as a flower girl at Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, when she was just seven years old. The daughter of the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has kept a fairly low profile over the years—mostly because, obviously, she was just a little kid. But people who tuned into the BBC documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers last week saw her talking about her late grandfather and noted how put-together and well-spoken the young royal has become since we all saw her last.

london april 29 l r margarita armstrong jones, william lowther pinkerton, lady louise windsor and tom pettifer arrive for the marriage of their royal highnesses prince william duke of cambridge and catherine duchess of cambridge at westminster abbey on april 29, 2011 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
Lady Louise (third from left) at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Samir HusseinGetty Images

And according to royal expert Phil Dampier, she’s the next royal to watch. Speaking to the Telegraph, Dampier explained that Lady Louise is the royal family’s “secret weapon,” and “precisely the kind of person the Queen can rely on.” He even speculated that, when she turns 18 in November and will be eligible to accept an HRH title, Lady Louise might even take over some of the royal responsibilities the Queen had been carrying on: “There’s a huge workload there,” he said.

Lady Louise is also an accomplished carriage driver, a hobby that cemented her bond with her late grandfather, Prince Philip. In the documentary, according to Hello! Magazine, she talked about their relationship with the sport and each other, noting it was “lovely” but “slightly scary” to have him so involved in her carriage driving:

“[H]e invented the sport pretty much, but it's incredible to have learned first-hand from him and definitely made us closer, I think...After a competition, he would always ask how he went, his eyes would light up because he would get so excited when he talks about it."

Keep an eye out for Lady Louise, who seems ready to take on quite a legacy of her own.

Related Story
Charlotte Looks Like Lady Kitty Spencer as Kid
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Princess Beatrice's Daughter May Get a Royal Title
James Middleton’s Wife Thought He Was a Waiter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Got a New Nickname
Harry Said the Queen and Philip Were "Adorable"
Kate Middleton Played Tennis With Emma Raducanu
Tom Felton Collapsed on a Golf Course
Ashley Olsen Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Harry Carries Briefcase That Reads "Archie's Papa"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in NYC
Kate Middleton Looked Radiant in Cream