Meghan Markle Looks Back On U.K. Return as She Celebrates “New Adventures”

"All of it has felt meaningful,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

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Meghan Markle sits onstage at South by Southwest wearing a button down shirt
Meghan Markle speaks on a panel at South by Southwest.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle is reflecting on a year filled with new beginnings and plenty of reasons to be grateful. Following her return to the U.K., the Duchess of Sussex focused on embracing the changes and settling into her next chapter. Now, with some time to look back, Meghan has penned a heartfelt letter sharing the experiences that have shaped the past year of her life.

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, has released The Holiday Collection: Chapter Two filled with a carefully curated list of goods for the festive season to come. To introduce the 2026 catalog, Meghan wrote, “This year has reminded me how much joy can be found in the moments that make up a life."

“Evening snuggles with my children. Harvest baskets gathered for friends. Travel and adventure, time in the garden, building this business and sketching away at all the details, both big and small,” she continued. “A summer filled with laughter, wine and melting ice cream cones, followed by an autumn of new adventures.

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Meghan Markle hugging Prince Harry holding Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle is filled with "joy" looking back on the past year.

(Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

“All of it has mattered. All of it has felt meaningful,” she added.

Meghan said the holiday season is an opportunity to carry that spirit of gratitude forward and bring loved ones “a little closer.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s letter seemingly alluded to her and Prince Harry’s recent move to the U.K., bringing them closer to their circle of family and friends.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make a joint appearance in Nottingham, England on October 15, 2026.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved back to the U.K. in August.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, relocated back across the pond in August. During his first interview since returning, Harry told GQ one of the motivations for their move was to be “closer to my family” and “back on U.K. soil for longer than a few days or a week here or there.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly began planning their move after Megan and her children were able to reconnect with King Charles and Queen Camilla in July.

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Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera
Contributor

Melody Rivera is a contributing royal and celebrity writer at Marie Claire. In her five years as a journalist, she has reported across entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty and more.

In addition to Marie Claire, Melody’s byline has appeared inWWD, Footwear News, InTouch Weekly, The Mirror among others.

When’s she not writing, she’s traveling the word, studying the latest fashion trends and staying one step ahead of what the internet will be obsessed with next.