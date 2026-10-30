The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, has released The Holiday Collection: Chapter Two filled with a carefully curated list of goods for the festive season to come. To introduce the 2026 catalog, Meghan wrote, “This year has reminded me how much joy can be found in the moments that make up a life."
“Evening snuggles with my children. Harvest baskets gathered for friends. Travel and adventure, time in the garden, building this business and sketching away at all the details, both big and small,” she continued. “A summer filled with laughter, wine and melting ice cream cones, followed by an autumn of new adventures.
The couple and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, relocated back across the pond in August. During his first interview since returning, Harry told GQ one of the motivations for their move was to be “closer to my family” and “back on U.K. soil for longer than a few days or a week here or there.”
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