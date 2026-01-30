Meghan Markle’s Launches New Chocolate Collection “Inspired By Love of Thoughtful Gestures”

Just in time for Valentine’s—or Galentine’s—Day, Meghan Markle is releasing a limited-edition collection of chocolate bars, inspired by her “love of thoughtful gestures and meaningful gifts.” The collection is “designed to be given, shared, or slowly savored” and follows the success of As Ever’s earlier collaboration with Compartés Chocolate in December 2025, which sold out in less than an hour.

This new collection is described as “handcrafted chocolate bars, inspired by fruit, florals, and stopping to savor something sweet. Beautifully wrapped and thoughtfully curated, this trio makes gifting and entertaining effortless.” The flavors include Strawberry Spread Dark Chocolate, Raspberry Spread Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate Flower Sprinkles, and Milk Chocolate Shortbread Cookies with Bee Pollen. The set retails for $62 and is available on As Ever's website.

Last year, the Duchess of Sussex marked Valentine’s Day with a sentimental Instagram post, where she gushed “My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you.”

The new Limited Edition Chocolate Bar collection was released ahead of Valentine's Day, to inspire "warm moments with loved ones, and designed to be given, shared, or slowly savored." Meghan Markle shared plenty of inspiration for Valentine’s Day on her former website, The Tig, giving readers some uplifting words of wisdom, from self-love to gift ideas.

"On celebrating yourself: “I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it’s just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don’t have.” (Perhaps some luxury chocolate bars, just for you?!)

On being single: “Love yourself, treat yourself, honor yourself and celebrate you. Be your own beautiful, darling, cherished and funny valentine. You deserve it.”

On gifts: “In terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower… it really is the thought that counts.”

On loving you: “So whether you have a special someone, you’ll be with friends, or you’ll be flying solo this Valentine’s Day (or any other day for that matter), be good to yourself.”"