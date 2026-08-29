Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Pursuing an "English Countryside Dream," but They've Not Said "Goodbye Forever" to California, Per Royal Sources

"They've been planning this for some time...but that doesn't mean leaving was easy."

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Meghan Markle wears a white jacket and smiles and has long black hair
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially left their Montecito, California home to move to the U.K. with their two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to royal sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't cut all ties in the U.S., but they're excited about multiple aspects of their U.K. move.

As reported by People, Meghan and Harry "left California" on Tuesday, August 25, and traveled "by private jet to England with their children...and their dogs, Pula and Mia."

One source told the outlet, "They wanted to spend time with the people they're closest to before they left and for the kids to have some special time with friends."

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The source continued, "It wasn't a goodbye forever. It was much more, 'We'll be back, but this is what we're doing right now.'"

Basically, leaving Montecito was likely an extremely emotional affair for Meghan and Harry.

Prince Harry wears sneakers with an all-black outfit, Meghan Markle wears a denim dress and black pumps

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to the U.K. with their two children.

(Image credit:  Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

The source also shared, "They've been planning this for some time, and they feel it's the right thing for their family, but that doesn't mean leaving was easy."

The decision to move to England was probably quite difficult for the Duchess of Sussex, as she was raised in California.

"Meghan really loves their life in Montecito and their home there," the source told People. "There's excitement about what's ahead too, especially for the kids. They're really happy for them and for everything they'll get to experience."

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry are particularly excited about building a new home together in England.

"They have an English countryside dream," one royal source told the publication. "This will be the first time that Harry has lived in the U.K. as a private citizen where no one can demand any access to him."

Prince Harry hugging Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet holding hands with Meghan Markle on a bridge over a stream

Prince Harry, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet, and Duchess Meghan at their Montecito home.

(Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

As Meghan and Harry aren't senior working royals, they'll be entitled to privacy and won't be required to take part in official duties.

"Now [Harry] is going to have a chance to enjoy all of the things he loves about the country, but as a private citizen," a source explained. "They will have more freedom now."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.