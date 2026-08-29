Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Pursuing an "English Countryside Dream," but They've Not Said "Goodbye Forever" to California, Per Royal Sources

The source continued, "It wasn't a goodbye forever. It was much more, 'We'll be back, but this is what we're doing right now.'"
Basically, leaving Montecito was likely an extremely emotional affair for Meghan and Harry.
The source also shared, "They've been planning this for some time, and they feel it's the right thing for their family, but that doesn't mean leaving was easy."
The decision to move to England was probably quite difficult for the Duchess of Sussex, as she was raised in California.
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"Meghan really loves their life in Montecito and their home there," the source told People. "There's excitement about what's ahead too, especially for the kids. They're really happy for them and for everything they'll get to experience."
According to the Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry are particularly excited about building a new home together in England.
"They have an English countryside dream," one royal source told the publication. "This will be the first time that Harry has lived in the U.K. as a private citizen where no one can demand any access to him."
As Meghan and Harry aren't senior working royals, they'll be entitled to privacy and won't be required to take part in official duties.
"Now [Harry] is going to have a chance to enjoy all of the things he loves about the country, but as a private citizen," a source explained. "They will have more freedom now."