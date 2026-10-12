Meghan Markle Is Bringing As Ever To The U.K.—But Without This “Most-Loved” Product

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were relocating to the U.K. for an “extended visit,” many people wondered what might become of Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever. The brand was primarily US-based, with no international shipping options and a large emphasis on their Montecito lifestyle. As Meghan continues to grow the brand, her famous herbal teas and candles will be jumping across the pond with her. The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson has revealed that As Ever will be expanding into the U.K. market.
The good news is that some of the more memorable products will be available in the U.K. “As Ever is expected to sell Meghan’s £11 tins of tea and £50 scented candles,” Wilkinson wrote. “Her £15 limited edition bookmarks, made in the UK with phrases in her handwriting such as ‘Fell asleep here,’ are also set to go on sale.” The bad news is that some of the more iconic items won’t be for sale. “Her jam—or spread—will not immediately be available due to food import and export rules, it is understood. And her flower sprinkles, seen in her much-derided Netflix show With Love, Meghan did not make the transatlantic cut either,” the royal editor revealed.
As Ever describes the spread as “one of Meghan's most-loved spreads to use at home—fresh, dazzling and crave-worthy,” which featured as the mysterious soft-launch for the brand. In 2024, jars of the infamous strawberry jam were sent to a select group of first customers, originally labelled America Riviera Orchard. The spread now comes in three flavour, sold alongside Meghan’s “100% California-harvested” honey.
Without the much-loved jams and flower sprinkles, the collection feels a little hollow. This might be a welcome opportunity to expand the product line to items that are easier to import and sell internationally, allowing the brand as a whole to grow. “As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful,” Meghan recently shared on Instagram. “So proud of what we are creating together. Thanks for helping bring this vision to life.”
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour,Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.