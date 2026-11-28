As ever shared footage of Meghan delivering some chic-looking gifts, with the caption, "A little something for the host, delivered to the front door. Shop holiday gifts and pantry favorites for 25% off during our As ever Black Friday sale at asever.com."
Importantly, the Duchess of Sussex opted for Reformation's Lydia Skirt in Ivory, which is currently on sale. The column skirt is constructed from polyester deadstock and features a silky finish. Originally $248, the Reformation skirt is currently on sale for $186.
Mackage
Ali Shearling Coat
Reformation
Lydia Skirt
Meghan opted to pair a statement coat with her striking Reformation skirt. Mackage's Ali Shearling Coat, which costs $2,548, has an oversized fit, and features a hidden snap fastening, along with a leather belt to cinch the waist. Importantly, the furry winter coat can withstand temperatures as low as 5 degrees Fahrenheit.
For footwear, the duchess chose a pair of Neous's Nervia Boots, created in black leather. Originally costing $1,095, Meghan's boots are currently on sale for just $766.50.
NEOUS
Nervia Boots
As the holiday season fast approaches, Duchess Meghan's inimitable style is sure to provide plenty of outfit inspiration for fans everywhere.
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