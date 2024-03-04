Meghan Markle Is Heading to Texas This Week to Talk About A Subject Close to Her Heart

Friday is International Women’s Day, a day that's always been important to her.

Meghan Markle at the 2023 Invictus Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

When it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we’re never quite sure on any given day or any given week where they might turn up. Jamaica for the Bob Marley biopic premiere? Sure! Canada for three days of Invictus Games events? Absolutely! Now, Meghan’s got another calendar entry we’ll be watching with interest: keynoting a panel at SXSW in Austin about women in the media alongside Katie Couric and Brooke Shields.

Meghan Markle

Meghan will keynote the opening day panel of SXSW in Austin this Friday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The panel will take place on Friday—International Women’s Day—and is called “Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen”; the discussion “will focus on how the ubiquitous nature of social media is ‘creating an often dangerous environment which has led to serious mental health issues for teenage girls in particular,’” according to the festival description (and per Variety).

“Women’s representation in media and entertainment has come a long way, but there’s still much to be done, especially for women of color and mothers,” a release obtained from People read about the keynote. The group of Meghan, Couric, and Shields was described as “visionary female leaders at the forefront of news, media, entertainment, and philanthropy who are breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and working toward a healthier society on and off our screens.” 

Meghan Markle at the 2018 Endeavor Fund Awards

Meghan will take the stage alongside Katie Couric and Brooke Shields

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When describing Meghan, “the Duchess of Sussex was shouted out as a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and co-founder of the Archewell Foundation, among other accolades,” People reports.

Other featured speakers at SXSW include Sydney Sweeney, Lilly Singh, and Kirsten Dunst.

