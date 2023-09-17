A Retrospective on Every Outfit Meghan Markle Wore to the 2023 Invictus Games

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Before we talk fashion, let’s talk about what really matters here: the Invictus Games, which were founded in 2014 as a multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and servicewomen, both those currently serving and veterans. This iteration of the Games—which ran from Saturday, September 9 to today—is its sixth iteration; before this, the Games were held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and The Hague.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This year’s Games were in Dusseldorf, Germany, and Harry was there the entire time, arriving the day before the Games kicked off. Meghan, who missed the first part of the Games because she was home in California with the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, arrived on Tuesday evening. In addition to a slew of athletic competitions, Meghan also celebrated Harry on his thirty-ninth birthday, which was yesterday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We so rarely see the couple out this much—five days in a row!—so, if you will, allow us to wax poetic already about Meghan’s fashion. While there is much that matters more than fashion, Meghan did important work while looking fantastic the entire time. We celebrate it all.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuesday, September 12

Just a couple of hours after arriving in Dusseldorf—after a nearly 24-hour travel day that spanned multiple time zones—Meghan appeared onstage with Harry for a rare joint speech, addressing Invictus Games competitors and their families and friends. She explained her delayed arrival, saying that she was with the couple’s children, Archie and Lili, back home in California. For the event, she wore a shirtdress from Banana Republic, a woven leather belt by Bottega Veneta, and Aquazzura pumps. (By the way, Meghan is said to have done her own hair and makeup for the entire Games, and only worn vintage pieces or rewears.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wednesday, September 13

When did she sleep? Meghan was up and at it on Wednesday, joining Harry for a basketball game and wearing a J.Crew sweater, Staud shorts, and cap-toed Chanel slingbacks. (You can shop Tuesday night and Wednesday’s looks here .)

Later in the day, Meghan went to a swimming competition wearing J.Crew again (this time, a cashmere shell), black Frame skinny jeans, and Hermés sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thursday, September 14

For a meeting with NATO representatives on Thursday, Meghan went monochrome in a brown silk L’Agence blouse, khaki-colored Gabriela Hearst trousers, and Manolo Blahnik pumps. She added to the look with Miu Miu sunglasses. Read more about this look here .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Later in the day, while attending a volleyball match, Meghan wore a Ralph Lauren cable knit vest paired with white Frame jeans and Aquazzura flats. Later that night, for Harry’s birthday dinner, she kept on the Frame jeans but switched up her blouse, this time opting for a shirt from Doen—in the “Monaco Stripe” colorway—and Manolo Blahnik flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Cotton V-Neck Sweater Vest $55 at Ralph Lauren

(Image credit: Instagram)

Doen Hava Top in Monaco Stripe $228 at Doen

Friday, September 15

On Friday, Meghan wore a belted romper from Zara beneath a Celine blazer, woven leather Saint Laurent sandals, and Krewe sunglasses. For the sitting volleyball final later that day, Meghan wore a two-tone denim dress by Carolina Herrera, paired with Dior pumps. To round out the day’s third look, Meghan attended a Team Canada reception in a Totome Wool-Blend Turtleneck Midi Dress and Dior Essence pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Totome Wool Blend Turtleneck Midi Dress $264 at Net-a-Porter

Saturday, September 16

Meghan was busy today, taking part in medal ceremonies and reading to a group of children, all ahead of the Games’ closing ceremony this evening. For the first part of the day, Meghan wore across the board Cuyana—the brand’s Silk Classic Trench and its Silk Paperbag Pant, paired with nude Aquazzura pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Games’ closing ceremony, Meghan wore a stunning teal dress from Cult Gaia, which she wore with her Aquazzura pumps from earlier today to truly put an exclamation point on a brilliant week.