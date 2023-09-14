Meghan Markle Wore the Perfect Silk Blouse

Her look is a masterclass in fall dressing.

Meghan Markle
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan Markle has once again reminded us that we should all be sticking to the classics in our closet. While in Germany supporting her husband, Prince Harry, at the Invictus Games, Markle wore the best transitional fall ensemble—a silk blouse and coordinating trousers. The pieces that the California native wears are prone to selling out as soon as she's photographed in them, but this is not one of those times. The piece is still available to shop and is well worth the investment

The silk shirt in question is the Dani Blouse by celebrity and editor-adored California-based brand L'AGENCE. Markle wore the top—made from 100 percent silk, comes in a multitude of neutral and jewel-toned hues, and features an easy three-quarter length sleeve—in a mid-toned brown shade called "Fawn." Sticking to her signature monochromatic style, she teamed the button-down shirt with a pair of straight-leg linen trousers in a similar hue. She finished the ensemble with a coordinating pair of pointed-toe heels from Manolo Blahnik and a classic gold Cartier Tank watch

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle is in Germany this week supporting her husband at the sixth-annual Invictus Games, a sporting event the Duke founded in 2014. After arriving late to the games this year, Markle has kept her looks on the classic side of things thus far. She has opted for fall outfit essentials like cream-colored blazers, little black dresses, and button-downs like the one from L'AGENCE. 

But she's not the only A-lister who has donned L'AGENCE lately. Celebrities like Taylor SwiftOlivia Culpo, and Lili Reinhart are all brand fans. Reinhart has previously worn the Dani Blouse, except she opted for a bright pink colorway rather than Markle's brown hue. 

Ahead, shop The Dani Blouse in "Fawn" and several other wearable colorways. Few other pieces can seamlessly fit in your wardrobe to the office or on a day off, like the perfect silk blouse, and this one is a significant investment to buy ahead of the fall season. 

L'AGENCE Dani Three-Quarter Sleeve Silk Blouse in "Fawn"

L'AGENCE Dani Three-Quarter Sleeve Silk Blouse in "Ivory"

L'AGENCE Dani Three-Quarter Sleeve Silk Blouse in "Neon Blue"

L'AGENCE Ruth Coated High-Rise Straight Pants

L'AGENCE Kenzie Check Fringe Blazer

L'AGENCE Emmy Sleeveless Silk Blouse

L'AGENCE Janelle Coated Jacket

