Clamor for the J.Crew Sweater Meghan Markle Wore Today Temporarily Crashed the Brand’s Site

You can shop today’s look—as well as last night’s look—right here.

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Meghan Markle has arrived! After touching down in Dusseldorf, Germany late yesterday afternoon—and almost immediately going straight to work, delivering a speech alongside husband Prince Harry for Invictus Games competitors and their families and friends—Meghan joined Harry in the stands for Wednesday’s competitions at the Games, wearing a pair of shorts from Staud and a J.Crew sweater. Demand for the Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer was so high that it, at least temporarily, crashed the brand’s site. (Both the shorts and the sweater cost less than $200.) She paired the look with two-tone Chanel ballet flats, which are a little pricier at $1,350.

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Crew Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer
J.Crew Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer

Staud Luisa Cotton Pleated Shorts
Staud Luisa Cotton Pleated Shorts

Her dress from last night’s speech is also affordable: It’s the Banana Republic Factory dress, and it retails for just $70 right now (it was originally $140).

Banana Republic Pleated Midi Shirtdress
Banana Republic Pleated Midi Shirtdress

Per The Daily Mail, Meghan was given a “rock star welcome” as she arrived for her first day of watching competition: “Crowds leapt to their feet to cheer and applaud the Duchess of Sussex, who seemed taken aback by the rapturous welcome and took her seat in the Merkur Spiel Arena,” the outlet reports. Meghan “beamed with delight and waved to the crowd and punched her hands in the air.”

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After competition ended, Harry and Meghan were “swamped by fans who wanted to have their photo taken with them”; speaking to Australian competitor Laura Reynell, Meghan spoke about her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who remain behind at their home in California. “She was so nice and was talking about her kids,” Reynell said. “She said the kids are excited about Invictus, but they are a bit too young to understand.”

Meghan Markle
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire's Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor 

