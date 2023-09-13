Clamor for the J.Crew Sweater Meghan Markle Wore Today Temporarily Crashed the Brand’s Site

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle has arrived! After touching down in Dusseldorf, Germany late yesterday afternoon—and almost immediately going straight to work, delivering a speech alongside husband Prince Harry for Invictus Games competitors and their families and friends—Meghan joined Harry in the stands for Wednesday’s competitions at the Games, wearing a pair of shorts from Staud and a J.Crew sweater. Demand for the Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer was so high that it, at least temporarily, crashed the brand’s site . (Both the shorts and the sweater cost less than $200.) She paired the look with two-tone Chanel ballet flats, which are a little pricier at $1,350.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her dress from last night’s speech is also affordable: It’s the Banana Republic Factory dress, and it retails for just $70 right now (it was originally $140).

Per The Daily Mail , Meghan was given a “rock star welcome” as she arrived for her first day of watching competition: “Crowds leapt to their feet to cheer and applaud the Duchess of Sussex, who seemed taken aback by the rapturous welcome and took her seat in the Merkur Spiel Arena,” the outlet reports. Meghan “beamed with delight and waved to the crowd and punched her hands in the air.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After competition ended, Harry and Meghan were “swamped by fans who wanted to have their photo taken with them”; speaking to Australian competitor Laura Reynell, Meghan spoke about her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who remain behind at their home in California. “She was so nice and was talking about her kids,” Reynell said. “She said the kids are excited about Invictus, but they are a bit too young to understand.”