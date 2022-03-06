Why We Haven’t Seen Much of Meghan Markle Lately

Last weekend, we saw Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry step out in a glamourous way, accepting an award at the NAACP Image Awards. The weekend prior, paparazzi caught Meghan, Harry, and Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, enjoying a meal together in Santa Barbara, California. But before that? We hadn’t seen Meghan in public in 102 days.

“It was very clear Meghan and Harry didn’t want to attract attention,” says an onlooker who witnessed the couples’ double date, per OK! . “They were ushered in very discreetly and picked a secluded table outside, away from the crowd.” The same witness says “it was surprising seeing Meghan out, because she’s been staying out of sight for the longest time.”

Tongues especially wagged when it was Eugenie that sat alongside Harry at the Super Bowl on February 13 rather than Meghan, especially since the Los Angeles Rams are her home team. But, a source says, her absence was actually a push for family bonding.

“Harry appreciated that Meghan was willing to give up her seat so they could have some family bonding time,” the source says. “As much as people are criticizing Meghan for pulling a no-show, if you look at it from the other side, it was actually quite generous of her to let Eugenie go in her place.”

And just because Meghan hasn’t been seen, it doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy at home. They’ve got plenty on their plate workwise, with deals with Netflix and Spotify on the table and the day-to-day operations of their nonprofit, Archewell. Plus, they have two young children, Archie and Lili, and “Meghan is very hands-on with the children, who keep her going from morning until night,” the insider says.

“There’s all this buzz about what Meghan could be hiding and why she suddenly vanished,” the source says. “But she and Harry are simply getting on with life. She has plenty on her plate at home.”

The source tells OK! that Meghan is feeling the heat of the Netflix and Spotify deals, and that plays into why she’s been laying low.

“The paychecks Meghan and Harry are taking home are massive, but with that comes a huge amount of responsibility–and Meghan certainly feels the weight of that,” the insider says. “She’s a perfectionist, so it makes sense that right now work is taking precedence over things like going out to a football game. Meghan doesn’t have time to go out just to be seen the way she used to.”

The source says that Meghan still has a few quiet get-togethers, and her mom, Doria, is often around she and Harry’s $14.7 million Montecito estate. “She’s more than happy to spend the majority of her time hidden behind the massive gates,” the source says. “It’s one of the only places she can truly relax.”

But, despite staying busy at home personally and professionally, Meghan will make appearances when she feels led to, be it for personal enjoyment like enjoying dinner out with the Brooksbanks or professionally, like at the NAACP Image Awards.

“Meghan is happy laying low,” the source says. “But when she’s got a reason to be out and about, she will be.”