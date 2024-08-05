Meghan Markle Decided to Be "Open" About Her Mental Health to "Save" Others
"I would never want someone else to feel that way."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave a rare joint interview to CBS Sunday Morning's Jane Pauley, which aired on August 4.
During the discussion, the Sussexes launched The Parents' Network, a program designed to support the parents of children who have been traumatized by social media and the internet, including those who have taken their own lives. Pauley asked the Duchess of Sussex about the experience that "connects you to these families," via CNN. Although she appeared to be surprised by the question, Meghan was candid about the mental health difficulties she has discussed in the past.
"When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it," the duchess explained. "And you know, I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience."
She continued, "But I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans. And I would never want someone else to not be believed." As a result, the former Suits star felt it was important to discuss her own difficulties, especially if it meant other people would find help quicker than she did.
"So, if me voicing what I have overcome will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good, so everything’s okay, then that’s worth it," Meghan told Pauley. "I’ll take a hit for that."
Back in 2021, Meghan and Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an eye-opening interview about their time as senior royals. During the discussion, Meghan revealed she'd experienced suicidal thoughts and ideation as a result of the racist harassment she faced from the British press, along with a lack of support from the royal family.
"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he's suffered," Meghan told Winfrey. "But I knew if I didn't say it, I'd do it. And I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
6 Realistic Fall 2024 Jewelry Trends To Wear Right Now
Including striking pendant necklaces, dainty pearls, and a whole new crop of '80s-style pieces.
By Sara Holzman Published
-
Katie Holmes Says Breezy Linen Isn't Only for the Beach
She brought a summer vacation outfit into the city with a few upscale accessories.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade, and Jordan Chiles Make History With First All-Black Gymnastics Podium at Olympics
The three athletes commemorated the "super exciting" moment at the Paris Olympics.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Not Invited to Balmoral—Despite Reports to the Contrary
Their relationship with the royals is not improving.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Pete Davidson Reportedly Checks Into Wellness Facility for His Mental Health
The comedian is famously open about his mental health.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Reluctant" to Introduce Archie and Lilibet to Public Life
They want to keep them safe.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry "Feels Guilty" Meghan Markle Gave Up Her "Carefree Life" and Dreams for Him
"She wishes she could just get her old life back."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana's Personal Letters Highlight How "Inseparable" William and Harry Once Were
The princess' intimate letters are being sold at auction.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate and William Reportedly Felt "Pettiness" and "Jealousy" Because of Meghan’s Initial Popularity
"There were whispers..."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Was "Concerned" About Meghan Markle Wearing Princess Diana's Jewelry at Royal Wedding
The prince reportedly tried to interfere with his brother's wedding day.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Reveals Royal Family Rift Was Worsened by Tabloids
"Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it."
By Amy Mackelden Published