Meghan Markle Decided to Be "Open" About Her Mental Health to "Save" Others

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave a rare joint interview to CBS Sunday Morning's Jane Pauley, which aired on August 4.

During the discussion, the Sussexes launched The Parents' Network, a program designed to support the parents of children who have been traumatized by social media and the internet, including those who have taken their own lives. Pauley asked the Duchess of Sussex about the experience that "connects you to these families," via CNN. Although she appeared to be surprised by the question, Meghan was candid about the mental health difficulties she has discussed in the past.

"When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it," the duchess explained. "And you know, I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience."

Harry and Meghan on the dangers of online harm - YouTube Watch On

She continued, "But I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans. And I would never want someone else to not be believed." As a result, the former Suits star felt it was important to discuss her own difficulties, especially if it meant other people would find help quicker than she did.

"So, if me voicing what I have overcome will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good, so everything’s okay, then that’s worth it," Meghan told Pauley. "I’ll take a hit for that."

Back in 2021, Meghan and Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an eye-opening interview about their time as senior royals. During the discussion, Meghan revealed she'd experienced suicidal thoughts and ideation as a result of the racist harassment she faced from the British press, along with a lack of support from the royal family.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he's suffered," Meghan told Winfrey. "But I knew if I didn't say it, I'd do it. And I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.