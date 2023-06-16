Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Won't Be Renewed for a Second Season

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast, Archetypes, will not be coming back for a second season, it has been confirmed.

The Wall Street Journal tweeted, "Meghan Markle’s 'Archetypes' Spotify podcast won’t be renewed for a second season, a casualty of the audio company’s overhaul of its approach to podcasting"

Royal reporter and unofficial Sussex spokesperson Omid Scobie quoted this tweet and added, "A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now confirms: 'Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.'"

As you can tell, there's a little mixed messaging there as to who exactly initiated this parting of ways.

Whatever happened there, Sussex fans have expressed their disappointment that Archetypes is ending as well as their excitement for whatever projects are next.

"Loved the #Archetypes podcast… Can’t wait to see what #MeghanMarkIe does next!" wrote one person.

"I’m not worried. The Sussexes always have a plan. I love them!" said someone else.

"So very proud of these two. They’ve accomplished so much in such a short amount of time including raising two toddlers! And managing it all during a worldwide pandemic and an international move! They have so much to be proud of," said another person.

Archetypes season 1 consisted of 12 episodes, each of which took a label that has been unfairly used against women ("ambitious," "dragon lady," "diva," etc.) and found a way to reclaim it.

Prominent podcast guests included Serena Williams, Trevor Noah, Jameela Jamil, Issa Rae, Constance Wu, and many more incredible people across a range of industries.

While the curtain has been pulled on Archetypes, Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus is being released imminently, the streaming platform recently confirmed. Onwards and upwards!