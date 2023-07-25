Meghan Markle Wants to Be "A Power Player in Hollywood" and Prince Harry Doesn't, Royal Expert Claims

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While as far as we know, rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage is struggling are not true, one royal expert can kind of see where these rumors might have come from.

For Kinsey Schofield, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' individual careers are going in pretty different directions these days, which may account for some of the alleged strain they may be feeling.

"She wants to be a power player in Hollywood and this is not the direction Harry has desired to go," Schofield told GB News recently (via the Mirror).

The commentator went on to describe the content of some of these split rumors.

"The avalanche of these rumors... what they're saying is that they are taking temporary time apart just so that Harry can—Harry does not like the chaos of Los Angeles," she said.

"He doesn't like the pursuits of Hollywood, according to some of these reports. I want to stress that people close to Harry and Meghan allegedly have told Page Six that these rumors aren't true.... one of the rumors is that Meghan has her eyes set on bigger opportunities..."

She concluded, "I can't imagine what it's like to have so much pressure on you. The entire world is watching and they have had a lot of failures professionally over the last few years and that's going to create tense stress in their household."

We don't know what's happening behind closed doors for the Sussexes, but rumor has it Prince Harry is filming a documentary for Netflix in South Africa, while we know that Meghan has signed with a Hollywood talent agency, which may indicate a return to the small or big screen sometime in the future, though no announcements have been made as of yet.

So they want different things for their careers—hardly feels like a deal-breaker to me, and it seems like it isn't for the Sussexes either.

"As yet there is no evidence and they're presenting a very united front," royal expert Katie Nicholl recently commented about the split rumors.

As for the Page Six quote Schofield was referencing, it was this one from an anonymous source speaking to the breakup rumors: "It's not true, it’s literally made up." Take that, rumor-mongers!