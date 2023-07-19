Here's The Low-Down on *Those* Harry and Meghan Breakup Rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the object of all sorts of breakup rumors of late, but the golden rule of unfounded celebrity gossip is to take everything you hear with a large pinch of salt, OK?

Now we've cleared that up, there have been several anonymous sources claiming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending time apart—or are planning to—with the latest speaking to RadarOnline about Harry's potential solo trip to Africa to film a documentary (first reported by Page Six but as yet unconfirmed by concerned parties).

RadarOnline's source said, "The Sussexes are under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs.

"That stress coupled with their emotional issues has likely made life a living hell. Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on."

Meanwhile, celebrity gossipmonger DeuxMoi's latest podcast guest claimed that Meghan "doesn't really need Harry," and that there's "nothing for them to promote together any longer ... they're on two totally different pages ... Harry's getting in her way."

But a source told Page Six that the breakup rumors are totally fictional. "It’s not true, it’s literally made up," they said.

This corroborates reports from a couple weeks back, when a source told OK!, "Please do not believe the media. They [Harry and Meghan] are very much in love and are happy together; [there is] nothing but smiles and laughter here."

All of this is also quite ironic when you consider that Harry said in a recent court witness statement, "Whenever I got into a relationship, [the press] were very keen to report the details but would then, very quickly, seek to try and break it up by putting as much strain on it and creating as much distrust as humanly possible. This twisted objective is still pursued to this day even though I’m now married."