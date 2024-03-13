Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Would Have Been "Annihilated" Over William and Kate Photo "Mistake," Source Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wouldn't have made the Photoshop mistake Prince William and Princess Kate made in the last few days, sources close to the Sussexes have claimed.

First off, "if Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated," these sources told Page Six.

"The same rules do not apply to both couples," they added.

"This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail."

Meghan, of course, has more experience than Kate with interacting directly with media and social media, since she started her career as an actress, and had an active blog and Instagram account before meeting Harry.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales A photo posted by princeandprincessofwales on

If you've read this far but still don't know what I'm talking about, let me refresh your memory.

Sunday was U.K. Mother's Day, and knowing that the public was worried about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts, Kensington Palace released a lovely family photo of Kate with her children George, Charlotte and Louis.

But what was meant as a sweet and reassuring post for royal fans quickly turned into a royal PR nightmare when social media users and reporters alike noticed inconsistencies in the photo due to editing software. In a rare move, photo and news agencies Reuters, Getty, AP, and AFP pulled the image from their respective platforms.

After that, the Palace issued a vague apology signed by Kate, which admitted to editing the picture but provided no further explanation.

This, of course, has done nothing but encourage further speculation, with conspiracy theories online reaching fever pitch.