Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Would Have Been "Annihilated" Over William and Kate Photo "Mistake," Source Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wouldn't have made the Photoshop mistake Prince William and Princess Kate made in the last few days, sources close to the Sussexes have claimed.
First off, "if Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated," these sources told Page Six.
"The same rules do not apply to both couples," they added.
"This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail."
Meghan, of course, has more experience than Kate with interacting directly with media and social media, since she started her career as an actress, and had an active blog and Instagram account before meeting Harry.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales
A photo posted by princeandprincessofwales on
If you've read this far but still don't know what I'm talking about, let me refresh your memory.
Sunday was U.K. Mother's Day, and knowing that the public was worried about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts, Kensington Palace released a lovely family photo of Kate with her children George, Charlotte and Louis.
But what was meant as a sweet and reassuring post for royal fans quickly turned into a royal PR nightmare when social media users and reporters alike noticed inconsistencies in the photo due to editing software. In a rare move, photo and news agencies Reuters, Getty, AP, and AFP pulled the image from their respective platforms.
After that, the Palace issued a vague apology signed by Kate, which admitted to editing the picture but provided no further explanation.
This, of course, has done nothing but encourage further speculation, with conspiracy theories online reaching fever pitch.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Like Us, Millie Bobby Brown Can't Stop Singing Beyoncé and Ariana Grande
We'd totally listen to a full cover of "Texas Hold 'Em" by MBB.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Trishelle Cannatella Breaks Down That Final Banishment Ceremony on 'The Traitors' Season 2
She shares what audiences didn't see, what made her cry during the show, and why she would've murdered John first.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Busy Phillips Says She Has Considered Showing Up to Red Carpet Appearances Looking “A Mess” to Protest the High Cost Women Have to Pay for Glam
A red carpet rebellion, if you will.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
‘Deal or No Deal’ Host Howie Mandel Admits, for the Life of Him, He Can’t Remember Meghan Markle or This Fellow A-Lister Being on the Show
For her part, Meghan will tell you it wasn't her favorite gig.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
If the Palace Doesn’t Release the Unedited Mother’s Day Photo of Princess Kate, “The Integrity of Our Future King and Queen Is at Stake,” Royal Expert Claims
The consequences of Kensington Palace’s reluctance towards transparency could be disastrous.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a "Golden Opportunity" to Reconcile With the Royals Amid Wales Drama, Publicist Says
They're sadly used to dealing with negative press.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Spotted Together in a Car Leaving Windsor Castle
It marks the first public sighting of the couple in all of 2024.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Publicists and Royal Experts on What Kensington Palace Got Wrong Amid the Princess Kate Photo Controversy
It's all a bit of a mess.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Kate Issues Apology for Edited Mother's Day Photo "Confusion"
She admitted to using editing software.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Still Working Royals, They’d Basically Be Leading the Show Right Now
“They desperately need him, and nobody could have foreseen the set of circumstances that would expose that so dramatically.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Made the Effort to See Older Brother Prince William While in the U.K. Last Month, But William Apparently Wasn’t Interested
“It isn’t normal. It’s terribly sad.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published