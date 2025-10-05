Meghan Markle Stepped Out in a Second Look at Paris Fashion Week

After making her surprise debut appearance at Paris Fashion Week for a Balenciaga show on Saturday, Oct. 4, Meghan Markle made a second outing at the annual fashion event on Sunday, Oct. 5.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show, wearing a sleek black caped dress.

Meghan Markle is seen during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2025 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess accessorized the simple-but-elegant dress with a pair of black satin heels, diamond stud earrings, and gold bracelets and wore her hair pulled back in a sleek, low bun.

Meghan Markle is seen during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2025 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle is seen during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2025 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Saturday, Meghan made her official PFW debut with a surprise appearance at the Balenciaga show in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who was celebrating his first runway show as creative director at the brand.

"Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage," Meghan's spokesperson said in a statement to to People about her Paris Fashion Week appearance. "She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga."

For her Saturday look, Meghan opted for another monochromatic look—a white cape over a silk white button-down and matching pants, which she accessorized with black, pointed pumps.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sunday, Meghan celebrated her time at Paris Fashion Week on Instagram, sharing a video compilation of highlights from the trip.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"About last night. Thank you @pppiccioli and @balenciaga," she captioned the post. "I’ve missed you 🇫🇷 - thanks for the love ❤️"

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

While the trip marks Meghan's first time attending Paris Fashion Week, that doesn't mean it was her first fashion week experience ever. The Duchess has still yet to attend Fashion Week in London or Milan, but she was something of a staple at New York Fashion Week during her time on Suits.

According to Vogue, Meghan made her NYFW front-row debut at Hervé Léger’s spring 2014 show and, before she stepped back from acting to join the royal family, she was known for attending many NYFW shows, including Tory Burch, Peter Som, Wes Gordon, and Misha Nonoo, among others.