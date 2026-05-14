Princess Kate Has "Replaced Diana in People's Affections," According to Royal Fans in Italy
"Many were moved to tears by her recognition of their work."
Princess Kate has embarked on her first solo international trip following her cancer diagnosis, and royal fans in Italy have excitedly welcomed her.
Writing in Hello! magazine, royal editor and expert Emily Nash detailed the impact of Kate's visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy, where she is continuing her work regarding early childhood development. Nash spoke with Italian journalist Paolo Rosato, who said of the Princess of Wales, "[Kate] is the most popular. She is like Diana Spencer was."
Rosato continued, "I think Italian people see Kate as following on from Diana. For my generation, Diana was so important. I'm 44 but my daughter is 9, and she knows Kate and likes her very much."
Comparing Princess Kate to Diana, Rosato shared, "I think their stories are close. She has replaced Diana in people's affections, so the announcement of her trip here was a moment of joy and great happiness."
Sharing her own opinions on Princess Kate's reception in Italy, Nash explained, "She brings the same glamour and excitement [as Diana], certainly, but what struck me repeatedly was the genuine personal warmth people seem to feel towards her."
Nash also suggested that Princess Kate's aims within the early childhood space might hold special meaning for royal fans in Reggio Emilia.
"Kate's visit is all about modeling a positive way for families to raise their children," the royal expert noted. "But for the locals welcoming her, it's about more than her message. It was a moment for them to feel proud that their city is the one she wanted to visit for her milestone return to overseas duties."
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According to Nash, "Many were moved to tears by [Kate's] recognition of their work" when she visited Scuola Anna Frank on the first day of her Italian trip.
Summing up the importance of the Princess of Wales's solo trip, Nash wrote, "Kate's presence on an international stage carries an emotional power few public figures in the world can rival." Without a doubt, royal fans around the world will be eagerly awaiting news of Princess Kate's next official visit.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.