Princess Kate has embarked on her first solo international trip following her cancer diagnosis, and royal fans in Italy have excitedly welcomed her.

Writing in Hello! magazine, royal editor and expert Emily Nash detailed the impact of Kate's visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy, where she is continuing her work regarding early childhood development. Nash spoke with Italian journalist Paolo Rosato, who said of the Princess of Wales, "[Kate] is the most popular. She is like Diana Spencer was."

Rosato continued, "I think Italian people see Kate as following on from Diana. For my generation, Diana was so important. I'm 44 but my daughter is 9, and she knows Kate and likes her very much."

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Comparing Princess Kate to Diana, Rosato shared, "I think their stories are close. She has replaced Diana in people's affections, so the announcement of her trip here was a moment of joy and great happiness."

Sharing her own opinions on Princess Kate's reception in Italy, Nash explained, "She brings the same glamour and excitement [as Diana], certainly, but what struck me repeatedly was the genuine personal warmth people seem to feel towards her."

"The announcement of her trip here was a moment of joy and great happiness." (Image credit: Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

Nash also suggested that Princess Kate's aims within the early childhood space might hold special meaning for royal fans in Reggio Emilia.

"She brings the same glamour and excitement [as Diana]." (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Kate's visit is all about modeling a positive way for families to raise their children," the royal expert noted. "But for the locals welcoming her, it's about more than her message. It was a moment for them to feel proud that their city is the one she wanted to visit for her milestone return to overseas duties."

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"She has replaced Diana in people's affections." (Image credit: Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

According to Nash, "Many were moved to tears by [Kate's] recognition of their work" when she visited Scuola Anna Frank on the first day of her Italian trip.

Summing up the importance of the Princess of Wales's solo trip, Nash wrote, "Kate's presence on an international stage carries an emotional power few public figures in the world can rival." Without a doubt, royal fans around the world will be eagerly awaiting news of Princess Kate's next official visit.