Meghan Markle Combines the Sleeveless Turtleneck and Trench Coat Trends for an Australia Outing With Prince Harry
The Duchess of Sussex picked the perfect date night outfit.
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Meghan Markle is currently visiting Australia with Prince Harry, and the Duchess of Sussex has already put her own stamp on diplomatic dressing. The couple has embarked on numerous engagements during the trip, including a sailing excursion in Sydney Harbor with members of the Invictus Australia team. And on Friday, April 17, Duchess Meghan combined two celeb-beloved trends to watch a rugby match alongside her husband.
The Duchess of Sussex was photographed at Allianz Stadium in Sydney for a match between the NSW Waratahs and Moana Pasifika. For the sporting event, Meghan wore a Camilla and Marc Evans Classic Trench Coat in Sand, which retails for $900.
Underneath her coat, the duchess tapped into another popular 2026 style trend by wearing a Vince Sleeveless Turtleneck Top in Black—a style she's previously embraced. Earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence also gave the sleeveless turtleneck trend her esteemed approval.Article continues below
The As ever founder completed her outfit with a pair of Rolla's Uptown Skinny Jeans in Black Orchid and her Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps in Black Suede.
The trench coat and sleeveless turtleneck trends aren't the only celeb-beloved styles Meghan has worn in Australia. The duchess also showed her support for the burgeoning graphic tee trend for a trip to the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne.
Meghan's T-shirt, which featured the slogan "Mama," was actually a tribute to her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen's charity, Alliance of Moms, with proceeds aiding young parents in foster care with parenting education and wellness resources.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.