Meghan Markle Combines the Sleeveless Turtleneck and Trench Coat Trends for an Australia Outing With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is currently visiting Australia with Prince Harry, and the Duchess of Sussex has already put her own stamp on diplomatic dressing. The couple has embarked on numerous engagements during the trip, including a sailing excursion in Sydney Harbor with members of the Invictus Australia team. And on Friday, April 17, Duchess Meghan combined two celeb-beloved trends to watch a rugby match alongside her husband.

The Duchess of Sussex was photographed at Allianz Stadium in Sydney for a match between the NSW Waratahs and Moana Pasifika. For the sporting event, Meghan wore a Camilla and Marc Evans Classic Trench Coat in Sand, which retails for $900.

Underneath her coat, the duchess tapped into another popular 2026 style trend by wearing a Vince Sleeveless Turtleneck Top in Black—a style she's previously embraced. Earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence also gave the sleeveless turtleneck trend her esteemed approval.

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Meghan Markle pairs a trench coat with a sleeveless turtleneck top. (Image credit: Saeed KHAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The As ever founder completed her outfit with a pair of Rolla's Uptown Skinny Jeans in Black Orchid and her Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps in Black Suede.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a rugby match in Australia on April 17, 2026. (Image credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

The trench coat and sleeveless turtleneck trends aren't the only celeb-beloved styles Meghan has worn in Australia. The duchess also showed her support for the burgeoning graphic tee trend for a trip to the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne.

Meghan wearing a graphic tee with jeans during her 2026 Australia trip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan's T-shirt, which featured the slogan "Mama," was actually a tribute to her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen's charity, Alliance of Moms , with proceeds aiding young parents in foster care with parenting education and wellness resources.

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