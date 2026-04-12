Meghan Markle Gives Her Royal Seal of Approval to One of Spring 2026's Most Popular Color Trends
The Duchess of Sussex's sleek Heidi Merrick gown was the perfect choice for a glitzy Netflix party.
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just squashed any rumors of Netflix Beef at a tastemakers event promoting the streaming show's second season. Looking every inch the Hollywood star, Duchess Meghan referenced one of Spring 2026's most popular color trends while reaching for her favorite West Coast label.
Harry and Meghan were photographed with Ted Sarandos and his wife, diplomat Nicole Avant, at Netflix's Beef season 2 Montecito Tastemaker event, which took place at a private residence on April 10, 2026.
For the occasion, Meghan wore Heidi Merrick's Gale Gown—which was reissued for the label's 20th anniversary—in Chartreuse, one of Spring 2026's key color trends. Sadly, Meghan's gown, featuring a tiered skirt and a fitted bodice, has already sold out in her on-trend shade, but remains available to shop for $715 in Flame or Noir.Article continues below
The Duchess of Sussex accessorized her sleek gown with a pair of Jimmy Choo Etana Sandals in Tan/Tortoise.
Even though lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, isn't returning for a third season, Duchess Meghan clearly maintains a strong relationship with Netflix. And, as ever, her style remains impeccable.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.