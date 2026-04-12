Meghan Markle Gives Her Royal Seal of Approval to One of Spring 2026's Most Popular Color Trends

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just squashed any rumors of Netflix Beef at a tastemakers event promoting the streaming show's second season. Looking every inch the Hollywood star, Duchess Meghan referenced one of Spring 2026's most popular color trends while reaching for her favorite West Coast label.

Harry and Meghan were photographed with Ted Sarandos and his wife, diplomat Nicole Avant, at Netflix's Beef season 2 Montecito Tastemaker event, which took place at a private residence on April 10, 2026.

For the occasion, Meghan wore Heidi Merrick's Gale Gown—which was reissued for the label's 20th anniversary—in Chartreuse, one of Spring 2026's key color trends. Sadly, Meghan's gown, featuring a tiered skirt and a fitted bodice, has already sold out in her on-trend shade, but remains available to shop for $715 in Flame or Noir.

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The Duchess of Sussex accessorized her sleek gown with a pair of Jimmy Choo Etana Sandals in Tan/Tortoise.

Meghan Markle attends a Netflix party wearing a Heidi Merrick gown in a Spring 2026 color trend. (Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Netflix)

Even though lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, isn't returning for a third season, Duchess Meghan clearly maintains a strong relationship with Netflix. And, as ever, her style remains impeccable.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Meghan Markle