Meghan Markle's 10 Best Evening Gowns

Meghan Markle is no doubt celebrating her birthday in style. The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 44 on August 4, might be known for her signature California-cool wardrobe full of neutrals, polished suits and laid-back denim—but when it comes to the red carpet, she's delivered plenty of memorable moments.

Before she married Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan was starring in TV's Suits, and while her wardrobe certainly changed during her time as a senior working royal, her aesthetic remained the same at heart. Since the Sussexes moved to Montecito, California, the duchess hasn't made quite as many evening gown appearances as she did in the U.K. But even if she's embraced her more casual style once again, Meghan still hits the red carpet for charity galas and awards ceremonies like the 2024 ESPYs.

To celebrate her birthday, take a look at 10 of Meghan's best evening looks so far—and how to copy her style for yourself.

Fashion Blows Event, 2014

Meghan borrowed from her own character's closet when it came time to attend the Isabella Blow Foundation presentation of Fashion Blows in October 2014, wearing the same burgundy gown she sported in an episode of Suits. While Rachel Zane wore the Burberry Prorsum dress in season 5 of the hit legal drama, Markle went on to repurpose the dress for a glamorous night out in Toronto. Her pre-royal days are probably my favorite style era for the duchess, and the combination of sheer and slinky plus a rich color makes this dress a fashion win.

Wolf & Badger Fabienne Burgundy Mesh Cap Sleeve Mermaid Gown $254 at Wolf & Badger

An Enduring Vision Benefit, 2014

The actress went for a teal mermaid look at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit, wearing a figure-hugging dress by Roland Mouret. She let the mermaid-style gown do the talking, keeping her accessories minimal and wearing her hair in a sleek updo. It's a classic pre-royal Meghan outfit that feels effortlessly glam.

La Femme Simple Jersey Gown $278 at Nordstrom

Australian Geographic Society Gala, 2018

The duchess had just announced she was pregnant with Prince Archie during her first overseas tour with Prince Harry, and their trip to Australia brought my favorite Meghan look ever. Rather than her usual clean and classic silhouettes, she gave off total ballerina vibes at the 2018 Australian Geographic Society Gala. Her black and white tulle Oscar de la Renta dress featured silhouettes of black birds trailing down its bodice onto the tutu-like white skirt, giving off a fun and fanciful feel—and a fitting nod to the nature-themed event.

State Dinner in Tonga, 2018

As part of their South Pacific tour the Sussexes also headed to Tonga, and the custom Theia gown she wore for a state dinner and reception with Tonga's King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u was perfect for a recent bride. The ivory column dress, which featured a banded waist and side slit, came with some extra sparkle in the form of clusters of crystals and beads at the shoulders. Meghan added contrast with black pumps and a black clutch, wearing Princess Diana's enormous aquamarine cocktail ring for a pop of color.

Ieena for Mac Duggal White Embellished Neck Trumpet Gown $358 at Mac Duggal

Royal Variety Performance, 2018

The Duchess of Sussex doesn't often wear sequined evening gowns, so it was a treat to see her in a shimmering black and white halter at the 2018 Royal Variety Performance. Meghan wore an updated version of the "going out top" we all wore in the early 2000s, pairing a leaf-print sequined halter top by Safiyaa with an elegant black maxi skirt by the designer. This was the sixth time she wore her Birks Snowflake Snowstorm diamond earrings, a piece of jewelry she debuted at her wedding rehearsal and continues to wear to this day.

Naeem Khan Sequined Floral Appliqué Halter Gown $3,995 at Saks Fifth Avenue

British Fashion Awards, 2018

The Duchess of Sussex went for a simple and sophisticated black gown during a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in December 2018. Meghan wore a one-shouldered dress by Givenchy to present the British Designer of the Year award to her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, who was creative director of the fashion house at the time (she's since moved to Uniqlo). While the duchess caused quite a bit of pearl clutching with her choice of a deep burgundy manicure, there's no royal rule against wearing dark polish.

Anthropologie Bhldn Scottie One-Shoulder Side-Slit Stretch Satin Maxi Dress $220 at Anthropologie (US)

Cirque du Soleil Performance, 2019

Meghan once again sparkled in sequins while attending a performance of Cirque Du Soleil's "Totem" in January 2019. The show was held to support Prince Harry's former charity, Sentebale, and the Duchess of Sussex wore a glamorous navy evening gown by Roland Mouret for the occasion. Featuring a boat neck and wrap detail at the waist, the glittery dress showed off the mom-to-be's growing baby bump. She paired the dress with strappy black Stuart Weitzman sandals, but it was Princess Diana's gold bracelet that truly stole the show.

Mac Duggal Navy Sequined Wrap Over 3/4 Sleeve Gown $598 at Mac Duggal

Mountbatten Festival of Music, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, and Meghan went out with a bang during her penultimate engagement in London. She chose a sleek red gown by Safiyaa at the Mountbatten Festival of Music, and the form-fitting column dress featured a chic shoulder cape and a soft drape of material trailing down the back. She went for a full lady in red look, coordinating her heels and Manolo Blahnik clutch to her dress. Aside from her Oscar de la Renta bird dress, this is my favorite evening dress that Meghan has ever worn, and I love how she coordinated with Prince Harry's Royal Marines dress uniform.

Safiyaa London Kalika Scarlet Red Long Dress $1,885 at us.safiyaa.com

Nigeria Trip, 2024

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria in May 2024, and while attending a reception in Lagos, she wore a flowing, bright yellow Carolina Herrera dress. It's a familiar piece for the duchess, who wore the same dress to Prince Archie's birthday party and in a photo announcing her pregnancy with Princess Lilibet in 2021. However, she styled it for a more formal occasion while in Nigeria, pairing the silk style with a gold collar necklace, gold Jennifer Meyer disc earrings and a green shawl she received from the governor of Lagos's wife.

Pomander Place Yellow Soleil Gown $148 at Tuckernuck

Paley Honors Fall Gala, 2024

Meghan glammed up a little black dress while attending the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala in honor of her close friend Tyler Perry. For the event, she wore a black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with a high slit and a train trailing behind her. The duchess added a $56,000 Logan Hollowell tennis necklace featuring varying cuts of diamonds including round, pear, marquis and whimsical heart-shaped stones.