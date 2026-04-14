Meghan Markle Puts Her Own Stamp on Diplomatic Dressing as She Follows in Princess Diana's Footsteps in Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a warm welcome as they kicked off their first trip to Australia in nearly a decade, with the couple touching down in Melbourne on Tuesday, April 14. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are highlighting causes related to mental health, community resilience, and support for veterans and their families—and Meghan made a point to include Australian designers in both of her day-one outfits.

The couple followed in Princess Diana’s footsteps with their first visit of the trip, meeting patients and staff at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne. In 1985, Prince Harry’s parents visited the same hospital, and for her first trip to the facility, Meghan chose a new dress by Australian designer Karen Gee.

Meghan wears a sleeveless dress by Australian designer Karen Gee on April 14. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duchess meets with a young patient at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sleeveless, belted design featured six gold buttons marching down the front, and the duchess paired it with black Dior pumps and a pair of puffy gold heart studs by Real Fine Studio. Although the small, female-owned jeweler is based in Los Angeles, it's owned by an Australian expat, Eliza O'Connor.

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Along with her ever-present Cartier Love bracelet, Meghan added a touch of Diana to her outfit with the late royal's Cartier watch. The Duchess of Sussex went without her engagement ring for the event, wearing her Welsh gold wedding band on its own.

Meghan then headed to a women's shelter, making a quick change into a new khaki-toned outfit before meeting up with Prince Harry at a veteran's museum.

Meghan wears St. Agni for a trip to the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duchess wears a P.Johnson sweater. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan wore a suede bomber jacket and matching maxi skirt by another Australian brand, St. Agni, for her museum visit, pairing the set with a sleeveless brown sweater by P.Johnson and nude Aquazzura pumps.

She swapped out her heart studs for another pair of Real Fine Studio earrings, choosing the label's lab-grown diamond studs.

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During their visit to the museum, Meghan and Harry learned how the organization uses artistic expression as a means of supporting veterans' mental health and wellbeing. The couple both donned aprons as they took part in a model making workshop, speaking to veterans about the role creativity can play in recovery and community building.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in Australia through Friday, April 17, visiting organizations in Canberra and Sydney after they depart Melbourne.