Meghan Markle Made Her Paris Fashion Week Debut in a Surprise Appearance at Balenciaga
Meghan made an unannounced appearance at PFW to support Balenciaga's new Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.
Here's a historic first for royal fans: Meghan Markle just made her Paris Fashion Week debut—and no one saw it coming.
The Duchess of Sussex's surprise appearance at the a Balenciaga show on Oct. 4 marked her first-ever time at the annual fashion event and was a move to show support for Pierpaolo Piccioli, who was celebrating his first runway show as creative director at the brand.
Meghan stepped out in an all-white, full Balenciaga look that included a white cape over a silk white button-down and matching pants, accessorized with black, pointed pumps, according to Vogue.
Although Meghan's attendance at the Balenciaga show was not formally announced in advance, the royal teased her appearance shortly before her arrival in an Instagram Story post showing her legs as she walked down a marble hallway set to Vitaa and Julian Doré’s “Viens on essaie.”
A spokesperson for Meghan confirmed to People that Meghan attended the Balenciaga show in support of Piccioli, who recently took on the Creative Director role at the brand.
"Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage," Meghan's spokesperson said. "She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga."
While this marks Meghan's first time at Paris Fashion Week and she's never attended Fashion Week in London or Milan, she has attended New York Fashion Week several times.
According to Vogue, Meghan made her NYFW front-row debut at Hervé Léger’s spring 2014 show and she was NYFW regular throughout her tenure on Suits, attending many shows, including Tory Burch, Peter Som, Wes Gordon, and Misha Nonoo, among others.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.