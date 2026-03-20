Meghan Markle Keeps it Classic like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in a $3,890 Ralph Lauren Gown and Vintage Chanel Earrings

Minimalism is all the rage these days thanks to Love Story and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy fever, but Meghan Markle has been wearing classic neutrals and clean silhouettes far before it became trendy.

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her timeless style on Thursday, March 19 as she supported a cause close to her heart, wearing a sleek and simple navy gown at The Alliance for Children's Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children in Beverly Hills. The Duchess of Sussex posed with her close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen on the event's red carpet, and her strapless Ralph Lauren dress coordinated perfectly with Zajfen's classic black gown.

For the charity event, Meghan chose a $3,890 silk cady evening dress from the designer, with the strapless column gown crafted from a cady fabric woven with silk crepe in Italy.

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Meghan poses with her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen at the Alliance for Children's Rights Champions for Children event on March 19. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex wears vintage gold button earrings by Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren Collection Shelly Silk Cady Evening Dress $3,890 at Ralph Lauren

The design features an interior bustier and a back slit, and the duchess paired the timeless dress with a pair of strappy black Stuart Weitzman sandals and a pair of vintage Chanel gold button earrings.

She kept the rest of her outfit equally fuss-free, accessorizing with her always-present gold Cartier tank watch and the luxury jewelry house's Love Bracelet.

Meghan's look is reminiscent of the strapless black gown she wore to the Paley Honors Fall Gala in December, although she added some extra sparkle to her solid dress with a diamond tennis necklace for the 2025 red carpet event.

Meghan wears Stuart Weitzman sandals with her dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex's appearance comes after she launched a new floral-themed set for her lifestyle brand, As ever, this week in a much more casual outfit. Pairing a breezy, tiered white dress by Brochu Walker with a pair of rain boots, Meghan posed in her garden with a vase full of white flowers.

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Although the two outfits are completely different, they both lean into her signature style. For Meghan, less is more—trendy or not.

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