Meghan Markle Keeps it Classic like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in a $3,890 Ralph Lauren Gown and Vintage Chanel Earrings
The Duchess of Sussex supported her close friend at a charity event on March 19.
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Minimalism is all the rage these days thanks to Love Story and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy fever, but Meghan Markle has been wearing classic neutrals and clean silhouettes far before it became trendy.
The Duchess of Sussex showed off her timeless style on Thursday, March 19 as she supported a cause close to her heart, wearing a sleek and simple navy gown at The Alliance for Children's Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children in Beverly Hills. The Duchess of Sussex posed with her close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen on the event's red carpet, and her strapless Ralph Lauren dress coordinated perfectly with Zajfen's classic black gown.
For the charity event, Meghan chose a $3,890 silk cady evening dress from the designer, with the strapless column gown crafted from a cady fabric woven with silk crepe in Italy.Article continues below
The design features an interior bustier and a back slit, and the duchess paired the timeless dress with a pair of strappy black Stuart Weitzman sandals and a pair of vintage Chanel gold button earrings.
She kept the rest of her outfit equally fuss-free, accessorizing with her always-present gold Cartier tank watch and the luxury jewelry house's Love Bracelet.
Meghan's look is reminiscent of the strapless black gown she wore to the Paley Honors Fall Gala in December, although she added some extra sparkle to her solid dress with a diamond tennis necklace for the 2025 red carpet event.
The Duchess of Sussex's appearance comes after she launched a new floral-themed set for her lifestyle brand, As ever, this week in a much more casual outfit. Pairing a breezy, tiered white dress by Brochu Walker with a pair of rain boots, Meghan posed in her garden with a vase full of white flowers.
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Although the two outfits are completely different, they both lean into her signature style. For Meghan, less is more—trendy or not.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.