Meghan Markle’s Facialist Shares Exactly How She Helped Bring Out Her “Natural Glow” for the Platinum Jubilee

Let’s take away allllll the drama from the past week, month, year, two years, and beyond and agree on at least one point: Meghan Markle looked beautiful (as ever) at the Platinum Jubilee last weekend. Though we only saw her outfront at one event over the four-day festivities—the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral last Friday—we were mesmerized by her glow and wondered how she looked so radiant (despite the fact we knew she had just traveled halfway across the world with a one-year-old and a three-year-old).

Well, we’re in luck, because Meghan’s facialist Sarah Chapman opened up about how she helped Meghan shine for her increasingly rare public appearance. While in the U.K., Meghan made time to visit Chapman, who said she connected with the Duchess of Sussex and also met Lili, per PEOPLE .

“Meghan and I love to chat, and the opportunity to give her a good facial and make sure her skin kept glowing for all the events was a great combination: friendly catch-up and facial pampering,” she said.

London-based Chapman describes Meghan’s skin as “healthy and glowing” but admits “traveling across continents and changes in time zones can upset the skin, and dehydration can be a common issue.”

How to combat it, pray tell? Chapman says she used products including vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, a hydrating booster, and a pep 8 serum to work against air travel dehydration.

“With Meghan, I wanted her beauty to shine at the events, so lots of hydration, oils, and massage achieve that, and I also use an LED light treatment,” she says. “In my clinic, we are always evolving my facials, and we have all the most modern technology to treat every skin concern and medical dermatology. But with Meghan, we only need hands and a good product to bring out her glow.”

Of the Duchess, Chapman says that she has a “natural, relaxed approach to beauty,” allowing her to go “formal and polished or relaxed and casual very easily and allow her personality to shine through.”

And, beyond the facial pampering, Chapman says she enjoyed the friendly catch-up too, and that “for me, it was great to catch up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to meet sweet little Lilibet, and treat Meghan to a facial to enhance her natural glow. I always love seeing my clients and friends glowing at these fabulous events, and I think she looked so graceful and radiant during the celebrations, along with many other familiar faces.”