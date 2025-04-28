I Tried Kate Middleton's Surprisingly Simple Morning Routine—Here's What Worked
My results were hit or miss—but the princess is on to something with one step.
Morning routines have become a bit of an obsession these days, especially when it comes to celebrities. If you've ever watched one of Vogue's addictive "Beauty Secrets" videos, you know what I'm talking about; I could get stuck for hours watching Leighton Meester or Jessica Chastain go through their makeup and skincare rituals. However, it gets a little trickier when it comes to the Royal Family. Meghan Markle might be back on Instagram—and sharing her beauty faves on ShopMy—but fans are unlikely to ever see Kate Middleton or Queen Camilla doing a "get ready with me."
Over the years, some of Princess Kate's favorite beauty products have been leaked, including her Bobbi Brown wedding makeup (and that time she used a Clarins lip gloss in public). But as a royal editor, I always take it with a grain of salt when experts claim to know inside details about the Princess of Wales's daily life.
That being said, a story that's been making the rounds lately piqued my interest. Anne Simmons, a former palace cleaner—speaking on behalf of Edit Suits—recently shared Princess Kate's supposed morning routine.
Simmons said that the Princess of Wales "is incredibly organized" and likes to take quiet time in the mornings. "No chaos, no luxury overload—just a handful of carefully chosen steps that she clearly trusts," the former cleaner added.
"There was one product for her hair, a natural moisturizer, and always a moment to herself before things got busy," she continued.
So what's Kate's exact morning routine? I decided to try it out for a week myself.
A splash of cold water
Simmons didn't get specific here—does Kate not use a facial cleanser in the morning?—but I decided to go quite literal with it and skip my usual cleanser in favor of a cold water splash. Spoiler alert: my forehead started breaking out by day five so I went back to my usual routine, which also happens to be royal-approved.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
A royal insider told Us Weekly that Princess Kate used Trilogy's organic rosehip oil "to fight lines without retinoids" while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. While I haven't tried the oil myself, I came across the brand's rosehip cleanser when I was at Whole Foods one day and the creamy, natural formula has quickly become a favorite.
Argan oil for healthy hair
Simmons said that Princess Kate uses a surprisingly affordable product for her hair every day, using The Ordinary’s 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil. "She’d work a little through the ends of her hair after brushing," the former palace staffer said.
As Dr. Rebecca Marcus previously told Marie Claire, argan oil helps "support hair’s elasticity and protect it from damage that may lead to breakage," so it's a smart addition to your bathroom cabinet.
My hair is similar in texture to Kate's—thick and wavy—and as a devoted (albeit somewhat irregular, very long distance) client of her go-to London hair salon, Richard Ward, I trust her haircare routines implicitly. A bottle cost me less than $8 on Amazon and it's something I plan to keep using to control frizz and add moisture.
A simple moisturizer and fuss-free makeup
According to Simmons, the Princess of Wales "wasn’t doing a full face. Just concealer, maybe a bit of blush. It was very quick and natural-looking." She added that "Kate’s moisturizer wasn’t a flashy luxury brand. It was in a simple white tube—very understated."
As someone who uses good-old Cerave every morning, I didn't change up my usual moisturizer at all. But it's nice to know the princess doesn't use anything "flashy." However, as a natural redhead, I have white eyelashes and eyebrows, so I do typically put on some light mascara and brow pencil if I need to be on camera (or in public). As I was strictly sticking to Kate's routine, I skipped those in favor of blush and concealer...and looked terrible. Did I stop doing this after two days? Yes.
However, I will say that using a bit of blush isn't something I'd ever do on a regular weekday, and it did help me feel slightly more polished. Sadly, the pink Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Kate used on her wedding day has been discontinued, but Benefit's watermelon-hued Play Tint is one of my favorites, along with celeb-loved Kosas concealer.
No phone zone
Simmons claimed that the Princess of Wales would "often sit by the window with a cup of tea for five minutes. No phone, just silence. It's her moment of calm before the madness of the day."
The tea part? Easy enough, and I (rather ironically) chose my current favorite, the Duchess of Sussex's As ever lemon ginger in a Kate-themed mug. However, this was the most difficult part of the routine for me because I'm constantly on my phone from the moment I wake up, especially as someone in the media. I tried to follow Kate's example, but to the extreme, and went without looking at my phone at all until I had to start work...which went somewhat terribly. Pope Francis died, I missed a pre-work Zoom appointment, the list goes on. However, one thing I noticed was on the days when I slipped and waded into texts, voice notes and social media, my mood was impacted for the worse.
Sleep expert Andrew Seed, Managing Director at The Odd Company, confirmed to Marie Claire that there's scientific backing for this. "Reaching for your phone the moment you wake up can overstimulate the brain, depriving you of a vital period of calm," he says. "If the first thing you see is something negative, whether it’s the news, a message, or a work email, it can trigger a stress response that may stay with you for the rest of the day."
Kate is definitely on to something here—but I'll make sure to at least check my calendar moving forward.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Meghan Shares Photos of Archie and Lilibet's Vibrant Red Hair
The little royals most definitely take after dad Prince Harry.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Former Royal Nanny Opens Up About George, Charlotte, and Louis
"You see how grounded they really are."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Travis Kelce Emerges in Las Vegas Without Taylor Swift
The "Blank Space" singer was nowhere to be seen.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Former Royal Nanny Reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have Such Different Personalities
"You see how grounded they really are."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why Princess Kate Will "Never" Try to "Outshine" Prince William, But She's "Hugely Influential" Behind Closed Doors
According to royal experts, Kate is often forced to act "as a gatekeeper."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why 4 of Prince William's Ex-Girlfriends Attended His Royal Wedding to Kate Middleton
The exes were invited "due to a more peculiar upper class British tradition."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton "Continue to Push Boundaries" When It Comes to This Aspect of Royal Life
"They definitely have a different dynamic compared to other royal couples."
By Kristin Contino
-
Kate Middleton Broke Tradition With Prince Louis's 7th Birthday Photo and Video After Photoshop Drama
The Princess of Wales is switching up the way she marks birthdays.
By Kristin Contino
-
How Princess Kate and Prince William are Following in The King and Queen's Footsteps With Surprise Anniversary Celebration
The Prince and Princess of Wales will mark their 14th anniversary on April 29.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Secretly Spent Easter With Princess Kate's Parents
The little royals were spotted in Sandringham, and hot cross buns were allegedly involved.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why Kate Middleton "Lets Louis Run Wild," But Not Prince George and Princess Charlotte
"Louis has won the hearts of many people with his antics."
By Amy Mackelden