Meghan Markle Became the “Star of the Show” When She Married Into the Royal Family, Omid Scobie Writes

Prince Harry has said before that his wife, Meghan Markle, reminds him of his late mother, Princess Diana, who died when Harry was just 12 years old in 1997. Now Omid Scobie, author of the new book Endgame, out this week, is standing in agreement with the Duke of Sussex: he writes in the book that Meghan was “Princess Diana all over again” when she took on her role of Duchess of Sussex upon marrying Harry in 2018. He specifically points to her many achievements even early on in her royal role as to what made her the “star of the show.”

In particular, Meghan’s ample charity work drew comparisons to the late mother-in-law she never knew, Endgame reads: “Whether it was guest-editing an entire September issue of British Vogue while heavily pregnant, releasing a bestselling book for charity, or collaborating with British fashion brands to launch a capsule collection to raise money for her patronage of the women’s employment coaching charity Smart Works, Meghan got things done fast,” Scobie writes. “It was Princess Diana all over again.”

Meghan was a working royal for less than two years; even before her May 2018 wedding—and the official start of her career as the Duchess of Sussex—Meghan undertook 26 engagements for the royal family. After her wedding day, Meghan’s first engagement as an official working member of the royal family was just four days later. She undertook official visits to Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, Fiji, Morocco, and South Africa; in addition to the achievements written about by Scobie, Meghan also was pregnant and gave birth to Prince Archie during this time.

Of his wife's similarities to his mother, in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Harry himself said “So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion. She has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”