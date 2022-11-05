Meghan Markle Apparently Wants Kate Middleton to Appear on Her “Archetypes” Podcast

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

From Serena Williams to Mariah Carey to Paris Hilton, Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast has drawn in a slew of well-known women to unpack “the labels that try to hold women back”—but could Kate Middleton be one of the next star-studded guests Meghan adds to her roster?

It would certainly make for a compelling conversation—one that, according to a new report, Meghan wants to have on the air. According to royal expert Neil Sean, during Meghan’s recent visit to the U.K., Meghan put out a request for her sister-in-law to appear on the show, The Daily Express reports.

“While [Meghan] was over here, staying in Windsor at their [Frogmore] cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of ‘Archetypes,’” Sean says. Meghan—who sometimes has more than one guest per episode—would be willing to give Kate an episode all to herself, he adds.

Meghan’s team, not shockingly, thinks seeing Kate and Meghan on an episode together would be a ratings boom, according to the royal expert.

“It kind of makes sense, if you think,” Sean says. “In Meghan’s eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work life, and work balance.”

The ask comes as Meghan feels that her relationship with Kate was “progressing,” according to Sean. He says Meghan and her team at Spotify have “yet to hear back,” although Meghan “understands maybe Catherine could even fit it in when she returns over to the United States later this month for [the] Earthshot [Prize Awards].” Kate and husband Prince William will be in Boston for the awards on December 2.

It wouldn’t be the first time Kate appeared on a podcast—she was a guest on the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast in early 2020.