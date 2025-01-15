Norwegian Royal Family Releases Serious Update Regarding Queen Sonja's Health After Skiing Incident

The Queen Consort was previously hospitalized for her condition and is set to undergo surgery.

A statement has been released regarding the health of the Norwegian Queen Consort, Queen Sonja.

The 87-year-old was hospitalized earlier this month while on a skiing trip. The Norwegian Palace has shared that Sonja will be admitted to Rikshospitalet in Oslo, where she will have a pacemaker fitted on January 16, Hello! magazine has reported.

The Queen Consort was previously admitted to Lillehammer Hospital "after experiencing an episode linked to her existing heart condition, atrial fibrillation, while on a ski trip," per Hello! magazine. The outlet also noted that Sonja is generally in very good health, and has continued to enjoy hiking long into her eighties.

Queen Sonja poses with Prince William, Princess Kate, and members of the Norwegian Royal Family.

A pacemaker, or a cardiac pacing device, is described by Mayo Clinic as "a small, battery-powered device that prevents the heart from beating too slow." During surgery, "the device is placed under the skin near the collarbone," where it sends electrical impulses through the chambers of the heart. While the surgery to fit a pacemaker carries some risks, most people recover within a month, according to Mayo Clinic.

Queen Sonja [sitting, right] poses with Norway's Royal Family.

Queen Sonja and husband King Harald V have two children: Princess Märtha Louise and Crown Prince Haakon. The Norwegian Royal Family faced a plethora of challenges in 2024, after Crown Prince Haakon's stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, was arrested on suspicion of rape and banned from the royal residence, per Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten.

Reacting to the shocking events of 2024, Borg Høiby's mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, told NRK (via the Daily Mail), "If I had to choose one word for this year, it would be 'challenging.'" She continued, "It has been a demanding year and a demanding autumn for us."

Ole-Jørgen Schulsrud-Hansen, who is a royal commentator for Norway's TV2, previously discussed the impact Borg Høiby's scandals in an interview with Marie Claire. "According to surveys, the Norwegian public has voiced a diminishing trust in the monarchy due to the scandals and controversies that have rocked the institution the past year," they explained. Schulsrud-Hansen continued, "The public seems to have a deal of sympathy for the Crown Princess at this time."

