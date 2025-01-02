On August 31, 2024, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway married Shaman Durek Verrett in a star-studded ceremony overlooking a World Heritage Site-designated Norwegian Fjord . On Christmas Day, the Princess took to Instagram to share why she hadn't attended church with the rest of Norway's Royal Family amid rumors about her husband.

"To avoid any misunderstandings in the press: Unfortunately, we cannot attend church today," she wrote on Instagram. "Durek is in the hospital receiving dialysis, which he has to have 3 times a week, and today is one of those days. I am very ill, and cannot come because of that."

Princess Märtha Louise further noted that she had no pleasure in feeling the need to dispel any potential rumors about her husband and family. "Sad that we have to justify why we are not at church, so as not to create speculation that there is discord in the family, which there is not," she wrote. "We still love each other. Fortunately. We would have attended if we could. But it didn’t work out this year. Merry Christmas!"

Speculation about the couple's relationship with the Norwegian Royal Family springs from the fact that Verrett is a self-styled shaman and alternative therapist. Verrett is known for his work in Los Angeles with celebrity clientele, which reportedly includes Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev.

Prior to their wedding, Princess Märtha Louise defended Verrett against what she called "lies" attempting to discredit him, his upbringing, and his career.

"[Nordic publication] Se og Hør just repeats the lies until everybody believes them," she wrote on Instagram. "This time they are repeating the lie that Durek was not from a wealthy family as a child (because his mom says so who got money from spreading whatever lies she could), when the truth is that he grew up in a good neighborhood, his mom left him at an early age and it was in reality his mom not having money, not him. She wasn’t even around."

She continued, "Durek's father’s bankruptcy came after Durek moved out, so he was not affected by his father’s bankruptcy.”