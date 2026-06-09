Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall Reveal Princess Anne's "Soft" Side as a Grandma
"We'll pick them up later—bye!"
Princess Anne has long been considered one of the hardest working members of the Royal Family, and even though she gives off a tough exterior at royal events, she does have a softer side. The Princess Royal has five grandkids between her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and now that Peter has married Harriet Sperling, Anne has added Sperling's 13-year-old daughter, Georgina, to the crew. Although it's sometimes hard to find time in her busy royal schedule, her children say that Princess Anne is just like any other grandma.
Peter and Zara opened up about their mother in an ITV documentary released for the Princess Royal’s 70th birthday, sharing some rare comments about her life as a grandmother.
“She loves seeing them ride; she loves having them round for Sunday lunches and taking them for walks, doing all the things that we would do as kids,” the siblings said (via Hello!). “We quite like leaving them on Sundays. We'll say: ‘We'll pick them up later – bye!’”
Prince Philip is said to have treated his only daughter like another son, and Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, told Hello! that the Princess Royal “has a very masculine energy but definitely has a soft side, like Prince Philip did, and she is very proud of Peter and Zara.”
She's showed off this softer side at events like the Gatcombe Horse Trials, which used to be held on her private estate every year before its 2024 cancellation. Olympic equestrian Anne has passed her love of riding down to fellow Olympian Zara, and the family has bonded while attending various competitions.
“She’s always refused to be photographed kissing babies in public, but she’s different with her own grandchildren and she obviously adores them,” Seward said.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.