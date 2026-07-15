Prince George and Princess Charlotte Reveal What They Get Up to on the Weekend During Sweet Wimbledon Chat

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have become regulars at Wimbledon, and this year, they joined their parents to watch Jannik Sinner defeat Alexander Zverev in the men’s finals on July 12. Following the exciting match, Prince William and Princess Kate brought their kids to meet the players, and their post-game conversation with Jannik Sinner reveals one of their favorite hobbies.

In a video shared on X , Sinner chats with the Wales family after his win, with Princess Kate sharing that it was “really inspiring for the children” to watch “tennis at that level.” Sinner then asked Prince George if he plays tennis “every day,” with the 12-year-old responding, “Uh, not every day, but weekends.”

“You as well?” the Wimbledon champion asked Princess Charlotte, who responded with an enthusiastic “Yeah!” Prince William then turned and said something to his children, which made both George and Charlotte burst out laughing.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Prince George and Princess Charlotte applaud during the Wimbledon men's final on July 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wales family speaks to Jannik Sinner after the 2025 Wimbledon men's single's championship. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Prince George and Princess Charlotte have spoken about their love of tennis. Last year, the Wales children met British men's doubles champions Lloyd Glaspool and Julian Cash, who asked the kids if they played the sport.

After George and Charlotte said “yes,” Cash asked if they were “good” at tennis, prompting Prince George to look at Princess Kate and shrug, saying, “I'm all right.”

He’s likely more than “all right” at tennis, as William and Kate’s children take regular lessons at a private London club, and George has been playing the sport since he was just five. The family also has their own tennis court at both their new home, Forest Lodge, and their Norfolk country house, Anmer Hall—perfect for practicing their future Wimbledon serves.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors