The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend officially begins on July 24, but even basketball's best athletes need to warm up. So, 36 hours before players Paige Bueckers, A'ja Wilson, and Azzi Fudd go head-to-head, they practiced serving red carpet looks at the welcome event.

While the All-Star Game will take over Chicago's United Center, the best of the WNBA initially rubbed elbows inside McCormick Place on July 23. Not everyone on Team Coop and Team Spoon (led by Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, respectively) RSVP'd "yes," however. Clark and Angel Reese reserved their style slam dunks for future step-and-repeats. (Perhaps their tunnel walks?) But plenty of athletes held down the fashion fort in their stead.

Team Coop captain Bueckers set high style expectations for her teammates: Stylist Jason Bolden (who was behind Nicole Kidman's and Gigi Hadid's 2026 Met Gala gowns) dressed the Dallas Wings guard in a two-piece pants set from Prada. Fudd matched her Wings teammate's effortlessly cool energy in a peekaboo bra, distressed jeans, and Coach's Tabby Bag.

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Meanwhile, Wilson started the evening's naked trend in a corset dress from Rahul Mishra, complete with a transparent sheer skirt. Chicago Sky forward DiJonai Carrington won't play during Saturday's All-Star Game, but her semi-sheer catsuit deserves an honorary trophy for "Most Daring Look of the Weekend."

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend is just getting started. Ahead, see all the best looks from basketball's Met Gala. Be sure to bookmark this page, because Marie Claire will keep highlighting red carpet and tunnel walk serves until the final free throw.

A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

A'ja Wilson wore all-black attire at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Marie Claire cover star is not one to turn down a naked dress. Last year, her vintage Mugler dress showed skin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This time around, the beaded skirt of her stunning LBD was see-through.

Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

Paige Bueckers wore Prada at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada teamed up with Bueckers at the All-Star Weekend. She posed for photographers in a sleeveless cool blue button-down, khaki trousers, an ivory suit tie, and the white sneakers trend.

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Azzi Fudd (Dallas Wings)

Azzi Fudd kept it casual in jeans at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In April 2026, Fudd wore custom Coach as the WNBA's No. 1 draft pick. For the All-Star Weekend, she returned to the brand. The athlete styled the Bella Hadid-beloved Tabby Bag with a leather bralette, a plaid blazer, distressed jeans, and pointy black pumps.

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

Breanna Stewart wore Bermuda shorts on the Orange Carpet, marking the trend's first appearance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bermuda shorts were the MVP at the start of the WNBA All-Star Weekend. Breanna Stewart picked a leather pair to complement her Public School New York blazer and Christian Louboutin loafers.

DiJonai Carrington (Chicago Sky)

DiJonai Carrington looked luxe in lace at the All-Star Weekend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrington followed Wilson's lead in a lacy black jumpsuit, which boasted see-through sleeves and form-fitting leggings. Oversized bangles and gold ankle-strap stilettos elevated the lingerie-adjacent look.

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Jackie Young's Bermudas were extra long, highlighted the socks-and-loafers look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jackie Young sported similar Bermuda shorts and loafers on the Orange Carpet, swapping a button-down for a lacy bralette.

Flau'jae Johnson (Seattle Storm)

Flau'jae Johnson was all smiles in polka dots on the Orange Carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2026 WNBA Draft, Flau'jae Johnson brought the drama in a black velvet gown and a carpet-sweeping fur stole. Fast forward a few months, and she stole the show again in a polka-dotted yellow look from L.A. label Bent Kahina. She accessorized with a Coach Tabby Bag.

Kahleah Cooper (Phoenix Mercury)

Kahleah Cooper offset her suit's suave with low-top sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wouldn't be a WNBA affair without some sneakers on the Orange Carpet. Kahleah Cooper's dressed down her textured suit with low-tops from Rick Owens.

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Allisha Gray's had all the right proportions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Allisha Gray's black barrel-leg pants played with proportions, just like her cropped shoulder-padded jacket, shield sunglasses, and bulky combat boots.

Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty)

Jonquel Jones looked classic in black-and-white. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bermuda shorts series continued once Jonquel Jones arrived. Black leather moto boots, a cropped white button-down, and a waist chain separated her take on the trend from her teammates'.

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Aliyah Boston represented the Indiana Fever in blue. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aliyah Boston's royal blue dress—which featured a high neck, waist cut-outs, and ruching atop her hips—paid tribute to her team colors, without being too on-the-nose.

Gabby Williams (Golden State Valkyries)

Gabby Williams pulled off leather and metallic gold in one look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabby Williams turned heads in a leather bandeau top, a high-low skirt, and leather opera gloves, but her metallic accessories (especially her kisslock clutch and bracelets) went for gold.

Natasha Howard (Minnesota Lynx)

Natasha Howard wore all-white at the All-Star Weekend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Natasha Howard twisted traditional suit styling on its head in a cropped, stand-collar jacket and matching pinstripe trousers. Even her two-tone loafers felt unconventional, thanks to white leather vamps.

Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

Kiki Iriafen's LBD deserved applause. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kiki Iriafen isn't your average basketball star, so she couldn't attend the All-Star Weekend in an average LBD. Her strapless style boasted velvet paneling, semi-sheer lace sides, and feather trim from knee to hem.

Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks)

Kelsey Plum used suit ties in a different way, and it looked so good. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To put her own spin on the Bermuda shorts trend, Kelsey Plum paired a flared navy blue pair with a plunge top sculpted out of suit ties. The burgundy slingbacks added a pop of color.