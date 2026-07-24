Prince George turned 13 on July 22, and the new teenager is set to attend Eton College this fall. It's clear that Princess Kate and Prince William's eldest child is growing up and embarking on a new chapter. And according to several royal experts, the Prince and Princess of Wales have a "relatively small window" in which they can shape George's life.

In the latest episode of the Telegraph's "Daily T" podcast, royal experts Camilla Tominey, Victoria Ward, and India McTaggart discussed how Kate and William are purposefully shaping George's future as an heir to the throne.

Ward noted that for "the last 13 years, they've made family life...the priority." The Telegraph's deputy royal editor continued, "[T]hey've always known that he's eventually going to go to boarding school at 13. So they've got this relatively small window to shape this man."

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"[T]hey've always known that he's eventually going to go to boarding school at 13. So they've got this relatively small window to shape this man." (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales)

According to Ward, Prince William's focus on the prioritization of mental health will likely influence the way he's raising Prince George.

"William often talks about his mental toolkit, doesn't he?" Ward noted. The expert continued, "And I feel like...they want to give George and the others these tools to be able to take on this life of duty when they're a bit older."

For "the last 13 years, they've made family life...the priority." (Image credit: Getty Images)

In honor of George's 13th birthday, a source opened up to the Telegraph about Princess Kate and Prince William's parenting choices. Per the source, "The way they have lived their lives—getting the kids outside, spending time together, focusing on the school run —it's just as strategic as any other part of their public service."

The source continued, "Preparing their children for the lives they are going to lead [is] central to their roles."

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Without a doubt, attending Eton College will be a huge change for Prince George, as well as an important step as he prepares for his future within the Royal Family.