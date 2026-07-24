When Netflix's Western-romance series Ransom Canyon premiered in April 2025, it cemented itself as the next must-watch series for fans of the soapier side of Netflix originals. Based on author Jodi Thomas's book series, the show follows several locals in a West Texas ranching community, as they deal with business rivalries, conman plots, and love triangles that make The Summer I Turned Pretty seem tame. And to cement its "Texas, Forever" bonafides, Minka Kelly leads an ensemble cast that has garnered the show the nickname "Handsome Canyon."

Ransom Canyon's second season, which just arrived on Netflix, turns up the heat with several new rivalries and suitors guaranteeing that the titular town is always on its toes. And of course, it ends with some cliffhangers to leave fans wondering what's next. Below, read on as we keep track of any and all updates on the fate of Ransom Canyon season 3.

Is 'Ransom Canyon' renewed for season 3?

Netflix has not given word yet on whether Ransom Canyon will get a season 3 renewal, but that's not a bad sign. After season 1's release in April 2025, it took two months for season 2 to be confirmed. Odds are the streaming giant will wait to see a few weeks of viewing numbers for season 2 before announcing a renewal decision.

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Either way, April Blair has confirmed that the series' writers are already discussing what could happen in a possible season 3. Speaking to Decider, the showrunner confirmed that the writers' room has already picked back up as of season 2's release.

(Image credit: Jeff Neumann/Netflix)

When will 'Ransom Canyon' season 3 come out?

Depending on when season 3's renewal is announced, Ransom Canyon could cement itself as a yearly show. With season 1 airing in April 2025, followed by season 2 this July, season 3 could arrive on our screens sometime in late summer 2027.

Who in the 'Ransom Canyon' cast will return for season 3?

Minus some major shakeups, Ransom Canyon season 2 solidified the main cast for Netflix's romance hit. Though season 3 is still in the works, it's highly likely that those main cast members will return, including Minka Kelly (Quinn O'Grady), Josh Duhamel (Staten Kirland), Lizzy Greene (Lauren Brigman), Philip Winchester (Dan Brigman), Garrett Wareing (Lucas Russell), Casey W. Johnson (Kit Russell), Marianly Tejada (Ellie Estevez), Jack Schumacher (Yancy Grey), and Justin Johnson Cortez (Kai Flores).

It's currently unclear whether supporting players like Heidi Grace Engermann (Sidney), Kenneth Miller (Freddie), and Steve Howey (Levi) will return for more episodes.

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(Image credit: Jeff Neumann/Netflix)

What will 'Ransom Canyon' season 3 be about?

Season 2 ends by resolving most of the show's big questions. Quinn and Staten finally get together, with the blessing of her previously disapproving mother Claire. Ellie gives birth to a healthy baby girl, but even though Yancey successfully kept his ranch away from Sidney, Ellie breaks up with him to protect their child. And after a season of Lauren being torn between two brothers, she makes amends with her ex Lucas and stops her new beau, Kit, from leaving Ransom. (Yes, that means she's now dating the guy her mom was having an affair with in season 1.) Staten even gets control back of the Double K, and Quinn's music festival saves Ransom. Happy times (mostly) all around.

Now that season 2's out, showrunner Emily Blair has teased a bit of what's in store for season 3. Speaking to Deadline, she said that, unlike the six-month gap between seasons 1 and 2, Ransom Canyon season 3 will start without a time jump, so viewers can "see all the fallout of where we left off in Season 2."

It also seems that Staten and Quinn are fully out of their will-they-won't-they era for the foreseeable future. "I think, moving forward, there will be hurdles and challenges, but it’s not about breaking them up," Blair told the outlet. "...I wanted, ‘Okay, now they’re together, but what are those challenges moving forward?’ A relationship, finding each other and falling in love, is actually the easy part. It’s making a life with someone and figuring out who they really are deep down, what are the skeletons in their closets, and ‘Can you love someone at their worst?'"

(Image credit: Jeff Neumann/Netflix)

Ransom Canyon viewers will still have other love triangles to watch. In addition to Yancy and Kai's interest in Ellie, Blair also hinted that the Lauren-Lucas-Kit saga isn't over yet (despite the Ashley of it all).

"Lucas is struggling to figure out who he wants to be, and for me, I don’t know if it’s even within the life of the series, but I think Lauren and Lucas are endgame in the way that Staten and Quinn were and are," Blair told Deadline. "They need to have loves and other lives and figure out who they are, and before they can be together, and I would love the show to go on long enough to see that. But even if it doesn’t, that’s, in my mind, where they end up. They’re the Staten and Quinn, and they just have to have a lot of other journeys and figure out who they are."

She added that Lucas may be headed towards "his own bad boy era" in future episodes. "Moving forward, in our idea of Season 3 — we’re just in the room — it’s a potential Season 3 right now, but the idea is that Lucas is hurt, but he’s trying to put on [a brave face]."

TOPICS Netflix Romance Drama