King Charles Had the Funniest Reaction After Being Told He "Looks So Much Like" One Royal Relative by a Fan
Another fan said The King has "soft" hands.
King Charles has had a busy week. As well as launching the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, the monarch celebrated the inaugural RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Sandringham Flower Show. Royal fans were understandably excited to meet King Charles in Sandringham, and one of them made him laugh with a family member comparison.
Royal fans gathered to meet King Charles at the Sandringham Flower Show, which marks the first time RHS has hosted the event at the royal residence. One fan caught The King off guard by telling him, "You look so much like your mom," per GB News.
According to the outlet, Charles "offered a muffled one-word reply, before laughter erupted within the crowd." Overall, The King reportedly reacted "warmly" to being compared to his late mother, in what the publication called a "touching exchange."
Meanwhile, another Sandringham Flower Show attendee actually shook The King's hand. Describing King Charles's hands in detail, the royal fan told the BBC, "[S]oft, probably softer than mine. I'm not sure how much gardening he does."
One young fan eagerly took photos of Charles and Camilla's arrival at the event, telling the BBC that the pair's outfits "looked posh."
Their style appraisal mirrors comments recently made by certified etiquette trainer Courtney Opalko, who told Marie Claire, "While dressing formally may seem antiquated in today's casual society, dressing with intention still stands as a sign of respect for yourself and others."
Opalko continued, "It's a quiet signal that says, 'I care about you enough to show up as my best self.'"
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As usual, King Charles didn't disappoint any of his royal fans and reacted jovially to all of their compliments and unexpected comparisons.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.