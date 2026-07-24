King Charles has had a busy week. As well as launching the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, the monarch celebrated the inaugural RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Sandringham Flower Show. Royal fans were understandably excited to meet King Charles in Sandringham, and one of them made him laugh with a family member comparison.

Royal fans gathered to meet King Charles at the Sandringham Flower Show, which marks the first time RHS has hosted the event at the royal residence. One fan caught The King off guard by telling him, "You look so much like your mom," per GB News.

According to the outlet, Charles "offered a muffled one-word reply, before laughter erupted within the crowd." Overall, The King reportedly reacted "warmly" to being compared to his late mother, in what the publication called a "touching exchange."

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One fan caught The King off guard by telling him, "You look so much like your mom." (Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo)

Meanwhile, another Sandringham Flower Show attendee actually shook The King's hand. Describing King Charles's hands in detail, the royal fan told the BBC, "[S]oft, probably softer than mine. I'm not sure how much gardening he does."

One young fan eagerly took photos of Charles and Camilla's arrival at the event, telling the BBC that the pair's outfits "looked posh."

Their style appraisal mirrors comments recently made by certified etiquette trainer Courtney Opalko , who told Marie Claire, "While dressing formally may seem antiquated in today's casual society, dressing with intention still stands as a sign of respect for yourself and others."

Opalko continued, "It's a quiet signal that says, 'I care about you enough to show up as my best self.'"

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The King reportedly reacted "warmly" to being compared to his late mother. (Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo)

As usual, King Charles didn't disappoint any of his royal fans and reacted jovially to all of their compliments and unexpected comparisons.