Mike Tindall Says "Pretending to Punch" Prince Harry Got Him into a Ton of Trouble

Former rugby player Mike Tindall is married to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, so he has a plethora of hilarious Royal Family stories. In new book, The Good, the Bad & the Rugby—Unleashed , co-written with fellow rugby players Alex Payne and James Haskell, it's revealed what happened when Tindall fake punched Prince Harry.

Revisiting the story, Haskell explained (via the Express), "[Mike] even got into a bit of trouble when he appeared on a live version of [British TV show] A Question of Sport: he told a story about him and Iain Balshaw pretending to punch Prince Harry at a post-World Cup final party in 2003 and joked that the Royal Family wanted to fill him in for real."

He continued, "I say trouble but it was a bit of a minor kerfuffle... It did come back into public consciousness when... [royal commentator] Omid Scobie started sticking up for Harry and Meghan, and loads of trolls went in on [Mike], especially about him wanting to fill in a young, defenseless Harry."

Prince Harry, Mike Tindall, and Princess Anne in 2016. (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Gaskell continued, "All context, sarcasm and humor lost, when things are taken out of the zone they were meant to be in. To be fair to [Mike] he gives zero f***s about stuff like that, but it's very annoying for him."

Meanwhile, in an excerpt from the book published by the Daily Mail , Tindall revealed that there is an uncut version of a podcast episode he recorded with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Discussing the Prince and Princess of Wales' appearance on the show, Tindall wrote, "They came across as down-to-earth, fully engaged, funny and knowledgeable." He continued, "It was a far more enlightening chat than I expected, not because I thought they’d be dull (I already knew that they weren’t) but because I know how everything to do with the royal family is so carefully controlled."

Teasing the uncut episode, Tindall wrote, "I think the podcast humanized them a little bit, and I kind of wish they’d let us put the uncut version out, because it would have blown the public away."