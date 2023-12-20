Prince William Is Apparently “Not the Best of Drinkers,” Earning Him This Three-Word Nickname from Cousin-in-Law Mike Tindall

Leave it to good ol’ Mike Tindall—husband of Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne—to let slip details that the rest of the family probably would rather him not. Earlier this year, it was about the Princess of Wales playing beer pong; today, it’s the Prince of Wales’ turn to get a ribbing.
While appearing alongside Zara on “Seven,” a podcast hosted by Rob Burrow, the couple were asked about their nicknames for fellow members of the royal family—and Tindall chimed in.
“The Prince of Wales is known to me as One Pint Willy because he’s not the best of drinkers,” he said. “Coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often. That is one I will give away for the Prince of Wales.” Laughing, he added, “It’s out there now. Sorry, sir.” Zara then said, “You’re in so much trouble!”
When it comes to nicknames for one another, Tindall said “We basically call each other munchkins a lot. I don’t know why that started, but it has stuck. I will let Zara decide whether she wants to give away what I am down in her phone as.” Later in the conversation, Zara only let slip that “he is in my phone as something else, and it ends with kitten.” Tindall interjected about the NSFW nickname, and added “You can fill the first word in.”
On “Seven,” Burrow asks seven questions of his guests. During the show, he asked Zara if her uncle King Charles would let him give his annual Christmas speech one year. “I definitely think you could do the other Christmas speech,” she said. “You would definitely rock it and would be a huge inspiration to many people. I’m sure he would let you just do your own thing. I hope I get to see that one time. I think you just record it anyway and send that out there.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
