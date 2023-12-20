Prince William Is Apparently “Not the Best of Drinkers,” Earning Him This Three-Word Nickname from Cousin-in-Law Mike Tindall

Leave it to good ol’ Mike Tindall—husband of Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne—to let slip details that the rest of the family probably would rather him not. Earlier this year, it was about the Princess of Wales playing beer pong; today, it’s the Prince of Wales’ turn to get a ribbing.

While appearing alongside Zara on “Seven,” a podcast hosted by Rob Burrow, the couple were asked about their nicknames for fellow members of the royal family—and Tindall chimed in.

“The Prince of Wales is known to me as One Pint Willy because he’s not the best of drinkers,” he said. “Coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often. That is one I will give away for the Prince of Wales.” Laughing, he added, “It’s out there now. Sorry, sir.” Zara then said, “You’re in so much trouble!”

When it comes to nicknames for one another, Tindall said “We basically call each other munchkins a lot. I don’t know why that started, but it has stuck. I will let Zara decide whether she wants to give away what I am down in her phone as.” Later in the conversation, Zara only let slip that “he is in my phone as something else, and it ends with kitten.” Tindall interjected about the NSFW nickname, and added “You can fill the first word in.”

On “Seven,” Burrow asks seven questions of his guests. During the show, he asked Zara if her uncle King Charles would let him give his annual Christmas speech one year. “I definitely think you could do the other Christmas speech,” she said. “You would definitely rock it and would be a huge inspiration to many people. I’m sure he would let you just do your own thing. I hope I get to see that one time. I think you just record it anyway and send that out there.”